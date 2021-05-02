DOJ Was Gonna Arrest Chauvin if He Was Acquitted: Report

*Per Minnesota’s Star Tribune, the Department of Justice (DOJ) had planned and was fully prepared to arrest Derek Chauvin on civil rights charges if he was found not guilty in the killing of George Floyd, or if the case had been ruled a mistrial.

It’s reported that if Chauvin was not found guilty, the DOJ planned to have him arrested via a criminal complaint and would have pursued an indictment from a grand jury. Despite his guilty conviction, the DOJ is said to still be bringing charges against Chauvin, but will do so through a grand jury indictment.

This new set of charges against the former Minneapolis police officer are related to Floyd’s murder and the brutal arrest of a Black 14-year-old boy in 2017. As we reported earlier this week, Chauvin was placed back under investigation for allegedly brutalizing the teen — allegedly including the boy pinned to the ground with Chauvin’s knee on him for over 17 minutes. The boy ended up needing stitches for his wounds. As the incident goes under review, we will continue to keep you updated.

