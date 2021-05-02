Sunday, May 2, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

DOJ Was Gonna Arrest Chauvin if He Was Acquitted: Report

By Fisher Jack
0

Derek Chauvin - hauvin-hand-cuffs-NBC News1
Derek Chauvin in handcuffs being led out of court after conviction

*Per Minnesota’s Star Tribune, the Department of Justice (DOJ) had planned and was fully prepared to arrest Derek Chauvin on civil rights charges if he was found not guilty in the killing of George Floyd, or if the case had been ruled a mistrial.

It’s reported that if Chauvin was not found guilty, the DOJ planned to have him arrested via a criminal complaint and would have pursued an indictment from a grand jury. Despite his guilty conviction, the DOJ is said to still be bringing charges against Chauvin, but will do so through a grand jury indictment.

This new set of charges against the former Minneapolis police officer are related to Floyd’s murder and the brutal arrest of a Black 14-year-old boy in 2017. As we reported earlier this week, Chauvin was placed back under investigation for allegedly brutalizing the teen — allegedly including the boy pinned to the ground with Chauvin’s knee on him for over 17 minutes. The boy ended up needing stitches for his wounds. As the incident goes under review, we will continue to keep you updated.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Denies Flashing ‘White Power’ Hand Sign After Players Demand Apology [VIDEO]

Previous articleSouth Sudan’s Highway Of Death: Trucker Survives An Ambush Slaughter That Killed 13
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO