Fans Blast T.I. After He Gives Shout-Out to ‘White, Non Racist Friends’

*Rapper T.I. caught a bit of heat this week after he hit up social media to shout out his “white, NON RACIST friends,” thanking them for their support during the rising social unrest in the country.

“To my white, NON RACIST friends, I love y’all !” so he wrote on the image that he posted on his page. “Don’t get it twisted. Me loving and protecting my race does not mean I hate or fault you. We know exactly who our enemies are, they’re no longer hiding it. Thank you for standing with us.”

In the caption of hip post, the hip-hop star added. “Top of the top people. I love & respect all who love & respect US”. Check out the full post below.

As reported by Ace Showbiz, while the post earned him praises from some fans, others criticized T.I. for what they deemed to be an unnecessary message to his non-melanted allies.

“If they was your friend you would never have to write something like this they would just get it,” one follower responded. Another wrote, “Your white non racist friends should know that already. You don’t have to explain yourself and your fight for justice and equality to anyone of us. We need to understand that without you having to placate us. For so many generations we (white people) have tried to cal ourselves victims to our own racisms. Your white non racist friends should understand that they are not the victim. All the love to you and your family!!!”

“Feel this but even white allies don’t post stuff like this to make us feel comfortable. I feel like we do too much but idk lol,” a third IG user added..

Meanwhile, we previously reported that the number of alleged victims accusing TI and his wife Tiny of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting them continues to grow as more anonymous women come forward.

Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn, who is already representing a handful of accusers has been hired by two more, according to Vulture. One of them said she was “drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states” including Nevada and Florida.

T.I and Tiny, through their attorney, have challenged their accusers to reveal themselves publicly.

“The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly,” lawyer Steve Sadow said to Billboard. “By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”

T.I. and Tiny have denied all the allegations.

“These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system,” their lawyer stated, calling the accusations “baseless and unjustified,” before adding, “We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming.”