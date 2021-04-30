T-Pain Futher Explains How He Ignored Celebrity Message Requests on Instagram [VIDEO]

*An earlier report noted that T-Pain posted a hilarious video showing he just found out his Instagram account has a requests folder for direct messages. When he opened it for the first time, he had two years’ worth of unread messages from a slew of celebrities and influencers.

“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!” he captioned a video of him scrolling through the messages. “How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”

On Thursday, the rapper came to his own defense by explaining how he discovered he’d been accidentally ignoring messages from superstars for the past two years. Peep the clip below.

“I do have a social media manager, which is literally the only reason I even went back to that request folder,” T-Pain explained. He said he was aware of the folder, but all he ever saw in it was messages from fans. “Immediately I was like, ‘OK, f*ck this. Never going back there again.’ … Then I hired my social media manager and then a couple days ago he was like, ‘Yo, you ever check your requests folder?’”

T-Pain continued, “‘I mean I’ve been there before, but it’s just like all corny f*ckin’ ‘Buy U a Drank’ and bartender jokes. I’m not going back in that motherf*cker.’ And he was like, ‘Dude, no it’s not.’”

He then explained that he didn’t know he could filter his messages to only see those with verified IG accounts (blue checks). Hear more from T-Pain about the issue via the clip above.

T-Pain showed messages from Pia Mia, Diplo, Kway, Nate Robinson, Tyler Cameron, YBN Nahmir, Viola Davis, Keri Hilson, Fergie and dozens of others.

“I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM’s are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these,” T-Pain captioned the video of him showing all the messages piled up in his IG inbox.

“Yup……. I’m stupid,” he admitted.

Check out the clip below.