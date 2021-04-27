Tuesday, April 27, 2021
‘We Don’t Have To Be THE Black People Who Won’: ‘Ma Rainey’ Oscar Winners | WATCH

By Fahnia Thomas
*Come backstage with us at the Oscars and watch Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson‘s winning interview!

Everybody benefits from diversity…Time has sped [things] up – in terms of technology and people being more connected, and not being afraid to speak up. And a lot of people who didn’t realize diversity isn’t in this — because things were just the norm. Things are happening and it’s being well received. That’s the beauty of it — I don’t sense any resistance. We all should be excited about what’s to come. [Maybe diversity will be a moot question] and then we don’t have to be the Black people who won! It could [just] be Jamika and Mia. We can be individuals at that point. That’s why we all benefit from it. – Mia Neal

Click here to go backstage!

93rd Oscars, Academy Awards
Jamika Wilson and Mia Neal pose backstage with the Oscar® for Makeup and Hairstyling during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

The stars showed up and showed out for Oscar Sunday – but six feet apart tho! The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was held virtually from both Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

…And the Oscar winners are Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Interestingly, Neal and Wilson are the first Black people to ever win in this category – since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) started handing out the art deco statuses in 1929. The ladies also won the 2021 Critics’ Choice Movie award, Hollywood Critics Association award and Latino Entertainment Journalists Association award for Best Hair & Makeup.

The Netflix film also won the Oscar for Best Costume Design (Ann Roth) and received five nominations – Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), Best Actress (Viola Davis) and Best Production Design (Karen O’Hara, Mark Rick).

For more details follow @TheAcademy | #Oscars

Jamika Wilson and Mia Neal pose backstage with the Oscar® for Makeup and Hairstyling during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars® at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Fahnia Thomas

