Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Jerel Jay Wilson Gets 20 Years for Setting Fire to Woman’s Home After She Rejected Him

Jerel Jay Wilson
Jerel Jay Wilson

*Jerel Jay Wilson, a 29-year-old Union City, Georgia man, has been slapped with 20 years in prison after setting fire to the car and home of a woman who rejected his unwanted advances.

Recently, a Cobb County jury found Wilson guilty of simple battery and first- and second-degree arson in the attacks, which began Sept. 11, 2018. Prosecutors say On September 11, 2018, Wilson broke into the woman’s apartment, stole her television then set fire to her bedroom, destroying her entire apartment. Weeks later, the woman accidentally dialed Wilson as she was driving a friend to the InTown Suites on Highlands Parkway. Subsequently, Wilson tracked her down and attacked her, then set her car on fire.

In both instances, Wilson was caught on security footage and with additional evidence of the stolen, then pawned, television and more, prosecutors were able to place him at all the crime scenes. Now, he’s been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with an additional 10 years of probation and a permanent protective order between him and the victim.

