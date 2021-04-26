Monday, April 26, 2021
Whoopi Goldberg Dishes on the Stunning Images from her Variety Cover Shoot (Video)

*Whoopi Goldberg, in all of her EGOTness, graces the cover of Variety magazine in honor of the 30th anniversary since her Academy Award win for “Ghost.”

On Thursday, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain gave props to their co-host and discussed some of the revelations from her interview with the magazine. Even more buzzy were her stunning images from the feature, which began trending upon their release Wednesday by Variety.

The creative team consisted of photography by The Tyler Twins, styling by Jason Rembert, makeup by Karen Dupiche and hair by Derick Monroe.
On Thursday, Goldberg thanked Dupiche and Monroe — both part of her glam squad for the show — for creating her look for Variety.

“If you love the pictures that I did, our own glam squad did that beautiful stuff for us,” Goldberg said. “They did that to me.”

Hostin added that Goldberg looked “fabulous” and McCain said, “You look beautiful.”

Watch below:

