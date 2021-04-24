Irv Gotti Says DMX Overdosed on CrackCocaine Mixed with Fentanyl / WATCH

*We’re not sure how this is gonna go down with the grieving family of DMX, but hip hop music exec Irv Gotti told Kendra G on “The WGCI Morning Show” that the late rapper had COVID-19 and that he overdosed on fentanyl mixed with crack.

In the shocking interview, Gotti says he got the call in the hours following the rapper’s overdose: “They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose.”

Gotti continued, “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe — you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system — so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”

As was reported, Gotti confirmed reports that DMX had minimal brain activity after being placed on life support, saying, “His brain died.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: 50 Cent to Star in Deon Taylor’s Heist Thriller ‘Free Agents’

After hearing the depth of DMX’s situation, Gotti says he wouldn’t have wanted him to have to live in that condition. The family revealed to Gotti that even if the rapper survived he would most likely be in a “vegetative state.”

The man who created Murder Inc. emotionally told the radio show hosts that he is relieved the rapper is “at peace” and doesn’t have to continue “fighting his demons.” In the end, Gotti says he is headed to New York to attend DMX’s funeral and may speak at the memorial.

Speaking of which, the public memorial service for DMX is scheduled for today, Saturday (04-24-21) at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, followed by a private service at an undisclosed church in New York City ttomorrow.

WATCH the interview below: