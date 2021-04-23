Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine is Back After Pause to Investigate Blood Clots / VIDEO

*It’s like this. More than a week after being paused by regulators, use of Johnson & Johnson‘s COVID-19 vaccine will be restarted after being investigated due to reports that it caused users to develop blood clots as aside effect.

US health regulators will add a warning to the vaccine about the risk of unusual blood clots in women under 50. Still, the shots remain a valuable tool to stop the pandemic, and US health authorities said the benefits of the vaccines in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks.

The US paused its rollout of the vaccine on April 13 after the shot was linked to cases of rare but serious blood-clot event, particularly among younger women.

An independent group of experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Friday that use of the shot should resume.

Prior to the pause, the US had administered about 8 million J&J vaccine doses. Regulators in Europe said on April 20 that use of the shot should resume, and that recipients should be warned about the risk of blood clots.

J&J now faces a daunting task in carving out a meaningful role for its vaccine in the US immunization campaign, the resumption coming at a time when the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses is expected to soon outstrip demand.

Meanwhile, more than 220 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been given in the US, mainly shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Those vaccines use a different technology than J&J’s shot, and US regulators haven’t identified any safety concerns with those immunizations, also reported by Insider.

Also, the reason J&J’s vaccine is more accessible than other coronavirus vaccines is because it’s given as a single shot. Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech require two doses given several weeks apart.