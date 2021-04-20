Tuesday, April 20, 2021
College Student Suffers ‘Severe Burning’ in Acid Attack Outside Her New York Home [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*A 21-year-old college student in New York nearly died after being attacked with acid outside her home in Elmont.

Per PEOPLE, Nafiah Fatima suffered severe burns to her face, eyes, chest and arms after she “was approached from behind by an unknown male” while standing in her driveway on March 17. The man was carrying a cup with a dark-colored substance inside. He threw the substance onto Fatima’s face and then fled the scene. The incident was captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera (see video below).  

A GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs has been set up by the victim’s neighbor and friend, Shazia Anjum.

“Had the acid gotten into Nafiah’s lungs she would have died,” Anjum wrote on the fundraiser “When Nafiah screamed it caused the acid to go into her mouth, burning her tongue and throat, which prevented her from breathing,” Anjum explained. “When Nafiah ran into her house and her parents saw her, they immediately tried to help her, but in the process, the acid burned their hands and forearms as well.”

“If her parents were not home to help her and call 911 right away she would not have made it,” Anjum added.

Fatima sustained “serious physical injuries,” including “severe burning” to her face, eyes, chest and arms, according to the GoFundMe.

“Nafiah was wearing contact lenses that night and the acid melted the contact lenses onto her eyes,” Anjum added on the page. “We don’t know if Nafiah will ever regain vision again.”

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $220,000.

“Your donation will pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance, home security, legal fees, and loss of income as Nafiah and her mother are out of work during this time,” Anjum wrote. “Nafiah has stayed incredibly strong throughout this horrific event. Nafiah’s only wish is that the attacker is caught so that she can feel safe in her own home.”

If you want to donate to Fatima’s GoFundMe page can do so here.

The suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt with a hood and gloves the night of the attack, and so far there have been no arrests, according to the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

