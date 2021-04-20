ATL Woman (Meairra Mansara) Rejects Stranger’s Cat Calls and Gets Shot! / VIDEO

*While riding scooters with her boyfriend Juwan Davis on Friday morning (Apr. 16), Meairra Mansara, an Atlanta woman, was shot after rejecting a man’s unwanted advances.

Mansara and Davis were riding near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a man began catcalling Mansara from a black Dodge Charger. Davis says he stepped in to tell the man to quit verbally harassing his girlfriend, and that’s when things quickly became violent.

Per a witness, identified as Samuel Savage, the assailant fired off at least five shots at Mansara and Davis, as they tried to flee on their scooters. However, one of the bullets struck Mansara in her shin, shattering her tibia.

Per her mother, Mansara will now require a permannet rod in her leg and is looking at at least six weeks of recovery and later physical rehabilitation. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

