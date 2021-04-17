At 77, Robert De Niro ‘Forced to Work’ to Pay for Ex’s Extravagant Lifestyle: Lawyer

*So, so sad. It looks like the former Mrs. Robert De Niro, otherwise known as Grace Hightower, has got the famed actor by the cojones so to speak. More specifically, Mr. De Niro is said to be struggling to keep up with his estranged wife’s extravagant lifestyle.

We know this because on Friday, April 16, during a virtual divorce hearing between the two, a lawyer for the actor claimed Hightower’s lavish spending habits and demands that are “rich with indulgence” will work the actor to death.

“Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to,” De Niro’s lawyer Caroline Krauss told a Manhattan judge during the hearing. “He could get sick tomorrow, and the party’s over.”

She added: “When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms. Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?”

De Niro and Hightower, who separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage, have been involved in a contentious divorce battle over the terms of split, particularly over alimony payments.

Referring to their 2004 prenuptial agreement, De Niro is only required to pay $1 million a year if earning $15 million or more, and his payments would decline proportionally with his income. Apparently Hightower is not happy because as of January of this year her allowance has fallen from $375,000 per month to $100,000.

De Niro’s lawyer claimed that his income has been reduced significantly due to the pandemic. On top of that, De Niro is supposedly behind millions of dollars on his taxes and that the money from his next two movie projects will go toward paying off those liabilities, says Attorney Krauss.

But wait! Hightower’s lawyer Kevin McDonough fired back at Krauss’ claims that De Niro’s money is funny.

“There have been no cutbacks and no slowdowns in Mr. De Niro’s lifestyle whatsoever.” He said, “When Mr. De Niro goes to brunch Sunday in Connecticut, he charters a helicopter up there. When he flies down to see his friends in Florida or wherever else, it’s a private jet.”

Meanwhile, here’s what Justice Matthew Cooper said of the exes’ divorce case:

“There’s nothing ordinary about these expenses for 99.99999% of the world. These are extraordinary to an almost unimaginable degree.” He added, “I want to get these parties divorced. I want to get Mr. De Niro and Ms. Hightower to go their separate ways. They’re both going to come out of this richer than most human beings who walk this earth. There’s no question about it.”