Mickey Guyton Talks Country Music Awards & Brining Diversity To The Show

*The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) is set to premiere live on Sunday April 18, 2021 at 8 P.M. ET. New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton will host the awards alongside 15 time ACM Award winner, Keith Urban.

This is Guyton’s first time hosting the awards but she’s looking forward to the experience, “I just want people to see who I am and see my personality. So much of the last year has been me dodging and fighting racism, but there’s so much more to me that people need to see and they don’t get to.”

The ACM Awards is dedicated to honoring big named artists and emerging talent in country music. This year the show is breaking diversity barriers – for the first time in the shows history, four Black artists are nominated for awards; John Legend, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, and Guyton. Guyton believes this is a huge deal.

“It doesn’t happen often. I’m part of the ACM Diversity Task Force and have been working for the past two years with the people at the ACM. A lot of them are white and want to do everything in their power to bring diversity and inclusion across the board,” she says.

Guyton will also be performing and is nominated for New Female Artist of the Year. “It’s so crazy because I was nominated for Best New Artist five years ago. So, for me to get this opportunity again means they see me and want to support me in every way possible,” says Guyton.

Over 25 artists are expected to preform more than 30 songs including, Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, and Miranda Lambert.

Entertainer of the year nominees include; Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton.

The show will be available to watch on CBS and available to stream live or on-demand on Paramount+.