Thursday, April 15, 2021
Rapper Mystikal Breaks Silence on Rape Case, Kidnapping Charges [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Rapper Mystikal was convicted almost two decades ago of sexual battery and recently cleared of an allegation of rape and kidnapping in a separate case. 

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the 50-year-old artist says he has evolved from the “nasty lil’ rapper” he used to be and his past legal drama prompted him to change his sexually-charged lyrics.

“When I look back and listen to the music, man — I was a nasty lil’ rapper!” he said. “A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud.”

Here’s some background about his rape case via ABC News

The rapper, who pleaded guilty in 2003 to sexual battery and served six years in prison, initially denied involvement with the woman and spent 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond. Louisiana’s Caddo Parish District Attorney closed the investigation after new evidence was presented to a second grand jury that declined to bring an indictment. The district attorney then filed to dismiss the charges.

Mystikal – legal name Michael Lawrence Tyler – said the yearslong ordeal “was like a reoccurring bad dream.” 

“I didn’t know how it was going to work out …” he added. “Don’t put yourself in situations where things like this can happen. I’m too old for that. I don’t do the groupies on the road (anymore). I don’t perform at the show and get the ladies (excited) and get her all goo-goo eyed and take advantage (of being a celebrity) … That was a young Mystikal.”

Mystikal acknowledges that some people will never forgive him for his mistakes.

“I can’t do nothing about that, but I try to understand where they’re coming from,” he told the AP. “At this point in age, I’m just grateful to still be able to participate. At my concerts, man, I still (have a) packed house after all this time. It’s amazing.”

Hear more from the hip-hop star about it via the YouTube clip above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

