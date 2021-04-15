‘We Are Better As Friends’: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce Breakup on TODAY (Watch)

*After weeks of breakup reports, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced Thursday morning that they are officially calling it quits.

In an exclusive joint statement to TODAY, the couple revealed they have called off their engagement and will go their separate ways. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the ex-couple stated. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Reports first circulated in March that they had called off their engagement, but multiple sources told TODAY at the time that the two “never officially broke up” and were still together.

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez also told TODAY in a joint statement in March.

Welp, rumors surfaced again earlier this week when Lopez shared a series of selfies from the set of her new movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” and her engagement ring was missing from the photos.

