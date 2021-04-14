‘Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case’ Set to Air Friday, April 16 / WATCH

*ABC 7/WABC-TV New York, an ABC Owned Television Station, shares with viewers never-before-seen footage with new and exclusive details surrounding the death of hip-hop legend and member of Run-DMC, Jason “Jam Master Jay’ Mizell, in an exclusive stream-only premiere of “Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case,” Friday, April 16, with a Hulu premiere on April 20. Viewers can stream the premiere on all *ABC Owned Television Stations’ 32 connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The special will premiere locally for New Yorkers on Channel ABC7/WABC-TV New York, the most-watched station in the nation, on Friday, April 17 (7:00 p.m. EDT). The WABC-produced special will also air across **ABC Owned Television Stations’ linear channels in the markets of Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.

“Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case” is written, directed and executive produced by Darla Miles and Rashidi Hendrix, along with ABC Owned Television Stations’ Jennifer Mitchell, Luke Richards and Rolando Pujol also executive producing.

Emmy® Award-winning ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles examines the legacy of the hip-hop icon and the investigation into his death that went unsolved for 18 years. The documentary features interviews conducted by Miles, which reveal new and exclusive details about the case. Miles secured on-the-record interviews with the New York Police Department (NYPD), speaking to the highest-ranking African American in the NYPD, Chief of Department Rodney Harrison, former Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce and former Detective 1st Grade Derrick Parker. They discuss complications with the investigation at the time of the murder and explain what led to the arrests of two suspects by the cold case unit.

On Oct. 30, 2002, Eyewitness News reported the news of Jam Master Jay’s death. Over the years, WABC continued to bring viewers exclusive details and robust coverage about the investigation. After nearly two decades, Eyewitness News is still the only news outlet to continue to deliver exclusive content.

“Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case” features unique interviews with Jam Master Jay’s protégé, Fredro Starr of Onyx; music industry expert Rocky Bucano, executive director of the Universal Hip Hop Museum; and veteran music writer Keith Murphy. Music industry legends former Def Jam Recordings President Bill Stephney and trailblazing female rapper Roxanne Shanté share dynamic stories about Jam Master Jay and his role in the hip-hop renaissance that took place in the ‘80s.

There are numerous impassioned stories from industry experts, family members and childhood friends sharing stories and insight into the life and last days of hip-hop’s legend. The documentary also features original music from Charles Mack, an Oscar ®-nominated composer.

*Viewers can stream the premiere on ABC Owned Television Stations’ connected TV Apps: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles , ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, with a Hulu premiere on April 20. The special will also air on Channel ABC7/WABC-TV New York on Friday, April 17 (7:00 p.m. EDT).

source: Elita Fielder Adjei, Director of Communications & Publicity, ABC Owned Television Stations