Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Faces Manslaughter Charge in Daunte Wright Shooting

By Fisher Jack
Kimberly Potter (Linkedin)
*Earlier today it was reported that Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who who fatally shot Daunte Wright after mistakenly drawing her gun instead of her taser, would be charged with second-degree manslaughter. Now we can report that she has been officially arrested.

“Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) this morning arrested a former Brooklyn Center police officer for the April 11 shooting death of Daunte Wright,” the state agency said on Twitter.

“Agents took Kim Potter into custody at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the BCA in St. Paul.”

The BCA added that “after consultation” with Washington County prosecutors, Potter will be booked at the Hennepin County Jail.

If you’re wondering, Washington County was tapped to decide on charging instead of Hennepin County — where Brooklyn Center is located — to avoid a conflict of interest, officials said.

Meanwhile, Washington County Attorney Peter Orput, who is expected to prosecute the case locally, said earlier that details of the charges will be released later, according to the NY Post.

Potter, 48, was charged a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department in the wake of the 20-year-old’s shooting, which set off a third day of protests in the Minneapolis suburb.

As we reported, the 26-year veteran and Police Chief Tim Gannon both resigned in the wake of the shooting. The city council also fired City Manager Curt Boganey over the incident.

Additionally, Wright’s death also is under review by the BCA.

Fisher Jack

