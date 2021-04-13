Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Cop/Kimberly Potter (Who Killed Daunte Wright) and Police Chief/Tim Gannon Resign

By Fisher Jack
*In Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Kimberly Potter, the cop who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright has resigned. So did the city’s police chief, Tim Gannon, according to Star Tribune.

“I am tendering my resignation from the Brooklyn Center Police Department effective immediately,” Potter wrote in a letter addressed to Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, Acting City Manager Reggie Edwards, and Gannon.

“I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately,” she said.

Elliott said both officer Potter and chief Gannon sent their letters of resignation as of Tuesday morning.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Hubert Davis is Proud of His White Wife: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers / WATCH

Kimberly Potter - Tim Gannon
As we reported, Wright was killed after he was pulled over by police in the Minnesota suburb Sunday afternoon.

His mother said Wright called her after being pulled over and told he was stopped by police because of “air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror.” Police said he was pulled over because of an expired vehicle registration.

Police say Potter shot Wright as he attempted to flee. His car struck another vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Gannon said Monday that Potter accidentally drew her gun instead of a Taser when apprehending Wright. Potter was a 26-year veteran of the police force.

