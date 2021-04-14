Bobby Brown Blames Deaths of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston on Nick Gordon / WATCH

*In an all-new episode of “Red Table Talk, ” singer Bobby Brown opened up about his past struggles with substance abuse and also talked about the tragic deaths of his son Bobby Brown Jr., daughter Bobbi Kristina and ex-wife Whitney Houston.

During the episode titled “An Urgent Warning From Bobby Brown,” Brown discusses the dangers of drug addiction and talks about overcoming alcohol addiction. While doing that, he told the hosts that he believed his ex-wife and daughter died in similar ways because the same person was responsible for both of their deaths. He blames it squarely on the late Nick Gordon — Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend at the time of her death, telling hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that he believes Nick supplied Whitney and Bobbi with the drugs that ultimately killed them.

While elaborating, Bobby was asked if he thinks Gordon killed Whitney too, he replied … “I believe so.” Bobby claims Nick was the kind of guy who provided “party favors…

READ THIS TOO ON EURWEB: Texas Students Disciplined for ‘Slave Trade Auction’ of Black Classmates on Snapchat