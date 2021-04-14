Wednesday, April 14, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Bobby Brown Blames Deaths of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston on Nick Gordon / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jada Pinkett Smith & Bobby Brown
Jada Pinkett Smith & Bobby Brown (Facebook’s Red Table Talk)

*In an all-new episode of “Red Table Talk, ” singer Bobby Brown opened up about his past struggles with substance abuse and also talked about the tragic deaths of his son Bobby Brown Jr., daughter Bobbi Kristina and ex-wife Whitney Houston.

During the episode titled “An Urgent Warning From Bobby Brown,” Brown discusses the dangers of drug addiction and talks about overcoming alcohol addiction. While doing that, he told the hosts that he believed his ex-wife and daughter died in similar ways because the same person was responsible for both of their deaths. He blames it squarely on the late Nick Gordon — Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend at the time of her death, telling hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that he believes Nick supplied Whitney and Bobbi with the drugs that ultimately killed them.

While elaborating, Bobby was asked if he thinks Gordon killed Whitney too, he replied … “I believe so.” Bobby claims Nick was the kind of guy who provided “party favors…

READ THIS TOO ON EURWEB: Texas Students Disciplined for ‘Slave Trade Auction’ of Black Classmates on Snapchat

Previous articleConservative Journalist Jason Whitlock Back on Twitter After Brief Ban Over BLM Tweet
Next article‘Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case’ Set to Air Friday, April 16 / WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO