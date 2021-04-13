A Coalition of Black Lives Matter (BLM) Parents to Protest BLM Co-founder Patrisse Cullors

*A coalition of Black Lives Matter (BLM) parents whose children have been killed by law enforcement and activists are holding a protest outside of a residential property owned by BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors.

The coalition is outraged that Cullors went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone, according to property records. The latest property she purchased was a $1.4 million home near Malibu. The Topanga Canyon homestead, which includes two houses on a quarter-acre, is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.

BLM activists contend that Cullors has refused to help some families financially with money that BLM raised to help some families of police violence. BLM Global reported they raised over 90 million dollars in donations.

BLM activist Lisa Simpson whose son Richard Risher was killed by the Los Angeles Police Department in 2016 has videotape evidence that BLM LA president Melina Abdullah who currently has over 3 million dollars at her disposal in her BLM Go Fund me donation page pledged to donated 5,000 dollars to help Simpson with the burial of her son in 2016. Simpson to this date has not received one penny from Abdullah despite the millions of dollars at her disposal. The coalition is also calling for a probe into Cullors finances. They want to know how much Cullors is paid by BLM Global.

Hawk Newsome the head of BLM Greater New York City has also publicly called for a probe into Cullors finances to find out how the 90 million dollars BLM Global has raised was being spent. Our coalition supports the call Newsome has made for financial transparency and accountability by Cullors.

“Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah leaders in BLM have raised millions of dollars exploiting Black death and the murders of Black people by law enforcement. BLM is a multi-million-dollar cash cow for them.

“They don’t care about Black lives they care about making a profit of the deaths of Black people. That affords Cullors to spend millions on residential property she owns, and she continues to live a lavish lifestyle. I am not begging or asking anything from Cullors or Abdullah. I simply want Abdullah to keep her word and honor her financial commitment she made on videotape to me. In my opinion Cullors and Abdullah or nothing more than grifters, and con artists who do fundraising off the murders of Black people for their personal gain,” stated Lisa Simpson.

Protest/Press conference

Date: Tuesday April 13, 2021

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Patrisse Cullors owned residence

9210 South Van Ness Ave. Los Angeles CA 90047