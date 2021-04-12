Monday, April 12, 2021
Protests Over Police Killing of Daunte Wright Prompts Deployment of National Guard / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Police Shooting Near Minneapolis Sparks Protest
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN – APRIL 11: Demonstrators chant around a chalk circle that says Justice for Daunte Wright on April 11, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Protesters took to the streets today after 20 year old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of the Brooklyn Center police. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

*Into the early hours of Monday, the National Guard was deployed in Minneapolis as hundreds of people looted and rioted following protests over the police killing of a Black man. As we previously reported, the shooting involving 20-year-old Daunte Wright happened Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb of about 30,000 people. The city is about 10 miles from where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

Police claim they were trying to take the man into custody after learning during a traffic stop that he had outstanding warrants. Apparently, he got back into his vehicle, and an officer shot him, police said. He reportedly then drove several blocks before striking another vehicle, police said. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon explained that police and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures following the crash, but the man died at the scene.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, told CNN affiliate WCCO her son had actually called her as he was getting pulled over.

“He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror,” the mother said, crying. “A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, which was the passenger in the car, and said that he’d been shot.” She went on to say, “He didn’t deserve to be shot and killed like this,” Wright said.

Protesters gathered Sunday evening and marched toward the police department. Following riots and looting, the state deployed the Minnesota National Guard, and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott issued a curfew until 6 a.m. Monday (7 a.m. ET).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Vax Hacks: Attorneys General Urge Social Media Platforms to Halt Sales of Fake Cards

