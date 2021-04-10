‘Roasting Marshmallows’ a Roast of Whiteness (Not White People) on Clubhouse – Sunday 8pm Est.

*New York, NY — One thing about whiteness: it is going to find a way to center itself, but this time we are not giving it a choice. On Sunday April 11, 2021 at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific on the new interactive app called Clubhouse, dozens of diversity experts and comedians will question whiteness during a woke event that will last 2 hours and invite the audience to chime in. The Clubhouse Comedy Club, will be the venue for the very first “ Roasting Marshmallows ,” a comedic roast of whiteness (not white people). “

Roasting Marshmallows is a diversity initiative driven by researchers, experts, and stand-up comedians alike parodying racism in the form of a comedic gameshow. The show’s concept unites professional comedians with researchers and critical race theorists/experts to educate audiences around racism while providing entertainment via a safe and inclusive learning space. Award winning artist, educator and Senior Diversity trainer for Jennifer Brown Consulting Kanene Holder and creator of the critically acclaimed satirical comedy show, #BlackIssuesISSUES will be co-hosting the show as her character ReBLACKaForTheBLACKs along with researcher, educator and social justice advocate, Dr. Lindsey Lunsford , and stand-up comedian and writer Darius Ovalles . All three of the event’s co-hosts can be found hosting weekly shows on Clubhouse that center Black joy, culture, and social issues.

In the words of Dr. Lunsford, the event creator, “Roasting Marshmallows, seeks to deconstruct, disempower, and dismantle whiteness through the comedic ritual of roasting.” Key to the concept of “Roasting Marshmallows” is the distinction between whiteness and white people. The event is in line with the comedic precedent established by figures such as Dick Gregory, Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx, and Moms Mabley, who used comedy to analyze the social impacts of whiteness and racism. “Roasting Marshmallows” is the creation of Dr. Lunsford, who has quickly earned a reputation on Clubhouse for dropping comedic bombs and roasting moderators. Among the most notable moderators Dr. Lunsford has roasted the one and only Tiffany Haddish, who commented after the exchange, “I was very entertained by the Doctor.”

Special guests, performers, and judges include stand-up comedians Henry Kaiser, Lindsay Ames, and Tehran Von Ghasri . In addition to comedians the show centers the voices of researchers and diversity experts such as, Dr. Indya Jackson, Assistant Professor of African American Literature and critical race theory educator, and Rachael Reichenbach, facilitator and consultant of the racial equity focused firm Resist Reimagine.

Hosting “Roasting Marshmallows” is Clubhouse’s aptly named Comedy Club, which with over 29,300 members and 51,300 followers has the largest reach of any comedy-centric club on the app. The Comedy Club was created by writer and stand-up comedian Willonius Hatcher.