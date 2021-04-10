Saturday, April 10, 2021
Home Events
Events

‘Roasting Marshmallows’ a Roast of Whiteness (Not White People) on Clubhouse – Sunday 8pm Est.

By Fisher Jack
0

Roasting Marshmallows (Getty)*New York, NY — One thing about whiteness: it is going to find a way to center itself, but this time we are not giving it a choice. On Sunday April 11, 2021 at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific on the new interactive app called Clubhouse, dozens of diversity experts and comedians will question whiteness during a woke event that will last 2 hours and invite the audience to chime in. The Clubhouse Comedy Club, will be the venue for the very first “Roasting Marshmallows,” a comedic roast of whiteness (not white people). “

Roasting Marshmallows is a diversity initiative driven by researchers, experts, and stand-up comedians alike parodying racism in the form of a comedic gameshow. The show’s concept unites professional comedians with researchers and critical race theorists/experts to educate audiences around racism while providing entertainment via a safe and inclusive learning space. Award winning artist, educator and Senior Diversity trainer for Jennifer Brown Consulting Kanene Holder and creator of the critically acclaimed satirical comedy show, #BlackIssuesISSUES will be co-hosting the show as her character ReBLACKaForTheBLACKs along with researcher, educator and social justice advocate, Dr. Lindsey Lunsford, and stand-up comedian and writer Darius Ovalles. All three of the event’s co-hosts can be found hosting weekly shows on Clubhouse that center Black joy, culture, and social issues.

In the words of Dr. Lunsford, the event creator, “Roasting Marshmallows, seeks to deconstruct, disempower, and dismantle whiteness through the comedic ritual of roasting.” Key to the concept of “Roasting Marshmallows” is the distinction between whiteness and white people. The event is in line with the comedic precedent established by figures such as Dick Gregory, Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx, and Moms Mabley, who used comedy to analyze the social impacts of whiteness and racism. “Roasting Marshmallows” is the creation of Dr. Lunsford, who has quickly earned a reputation on Clubhouse for dropping comedic bombs and roasting moderators. Among the most notable moderators Dr. Lunsford has roasted the one and only Tiffany Haddish, who commented after the exchange, “I was very entertained by the Doctor.”

Clubhouse - logo (white letters-purple bgrd1) Special guests, performers, and judges include stand-up comedians Henry Kaiser, Lindsay Ames, and Tehran Von Ghasri. In addition to comedians the show centers the voices of researchers and diversity experts such as, Dr. Indya Jackson, Assistant Professor of African American Literature and critical race theory educator, and Rachael Reichenbach, facilitator and consultant of the racial equity focused firm Resist Reimagine.

Hosting “Roasting Marshmallows” is Clubhouse’s aptly named Comedy Club, which with over 29,300 members and 51,300 followers has the largest reach of any comedy-centric club on the app. The Comedy Club was created by writer and stand-up comedian Willonius Hatcher.

Please spread the word: “Roasting Marshmallows,” accessible on the Clubhouse app’s Comedy Club on April 11, 2021 at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific.
source: Zelma Idanwekhai – [email protected]

Previous articleVeteran Actress Margaret Avery Talks Longevity, Sustainability and Remembers Cicely Tyson / WATCH
Next articleMulti-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Multi-million Dollar Bruce’s Beach, Stolen from Black Owners, is About to be Returned

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively...
Read more
Social Heat

LA Times’ Headline on DMX’s Death was Problematic; Issues Apology

Fisher Jack - 0
*The Los Angeles Times is facing major backlash from fans after posting an insensitive headline announcing DMX’s death. As the world continues to mourn the...
Read more
Social Heat

Survey Says Nearly HALF of Americans Want The Rock to Run for President

Fisher Jack - 0
*According to a new poll, The Rock has support from nearly 50 percent of Americans in his potential run for president. Roughly 30,130 people participated in...
Read more
Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO