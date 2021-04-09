Friday, April 9, 2021
Home News
News

Rare 1938 Comic Featuring Superman’s First Appearance Sells for $3.25M

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Twitter

*A rare 1938 comic that features the first appearance of Superman sold for $3.25 million on Tuesday. 

The mint-condition comic was allegedly unearthed among a stack of old movie magazines, PEOPLE reports. The legendary Action Comics #1, which once sold for a dime, was bought for a record-breaking price in a private sale, Comic Connect announced Tuesday. The sale breaks the record set by another copy of Action Comics #1, which sold in 2014 for $3,207,852.

“With collectible values trending upwards and cryptocurrencies minting new millionaires daily, I fully expect and plan on comic prices to continue to rise,” Vincent Zurzolo, COO and co-founder of the auction house, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page Responds to Report He Wasn’t Cast in ‘Superman’ Series Due to His Race

“I believe that comics remain the most compelling investment with values that are immature in comparison to other categories,” he continued.

The 1938 Action Comics #1 was written by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and introduces reporter Clark Kent and his Man of steel alter ego from the planet Krypton.

“This is an 83-year-old comic book in near-pristine condition that launched the entire superhero genre that is such a huge part of our popular culture,” Zurzolo said of the comic. “If not for this comic and the introduction of Superman, comic books would have likely died off many decades ago.”

“In my 35 years as a dealer, I’ve never seen the vintage comics market stronger, and I knew this Action #1 sale was always a matter of when not if,” he added.

About 100 issues of Action Comics #1 reportedly remain in existence, according to USA Today.

Previous articlePrince Harry Expected to Return to England for First Time in Over a Year for Prince Philip’s Funeral
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Master P Claims DMX OD Could’ve Been Prevented & Oh Yeah, Rappers Need A Union!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Master P is the latest celebrity to weigh in on DMX’s hospitalization following his alleged drug overdose, and just like many, the rapper and...
Read more
Social Heat

Andy Cohen Announces Bravo Kids Episode of #WWHL with Brielle Biermann, Riley Burruss

Fisher Jack - 0
*This week, Andy Cohen announced that a series of children from the Real Housewives franchise will all appear on an upcoming special episode of...
Read more
Social Heat

YouTube Has Officially REMOVED YG’s ‘Anti-Asian’ Song ‘Meet the Flockers’

Fisher Jack - 0
*After initially refusing to do so, YouTube has officially removed “Meet the Flockers” by YG, which has been deemed as an “anti-Asian” song by...
Read more
Social Heat

Mariah Carey Gets Vaccinated and Lets Out Squeals, Err, High Notes / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Mariah Carey is the latest celebrity to get vaccinated and she shared the experience with the world. The superstar got her COVID-19 shot over the...
Read more
Social Heat

Janet Jackson Told by Justin Timberlake’s Ex-manager That She Needs to Forgive Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*Justin Timberlake's former manager is urging Janet Jackson to forgive him over their Super Bowl ordeal. The singers’ issue dates back to 2004 when Justin Timberlake...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO