Rare 1938 Comic Featuring Superman’s First Appearance Sells for $3.25M

*A rare 1938 comic that features the first appearance of Superman sold for $3.25 million on Tuesday.

The mint-condition comic was allegedly unearthed among a stack of old movie magazines, PEOPLE reports. The legendary Action Comics #1, which once sold for a dime, was bought for a record-breaking price in a private sale, Comic Connect announced Tuesday. The sale breaks the record set by another copy of Action Comics #1, which sold in 2014 for $3,207,852.

“With collectible values trending upwards and cryptocurrencies minting new millionaires daily, I fully expect and plan on comic prices to continue to rise,” Vincent Zurzolo, COO and co-founder of the auction house, said in a statement.

“I believe that comics remain the most compelling investment with values that are immature in comparison to other categories,” he continued.

The 1938 Action Comics #1 was written by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and introduces reporter Clark Kent and his Man of steel alter ego from the planet Krypton.

“This is an 83-year-old comic book in near-pristine condition that launched the entire superhero genre that is such a huge part of our popular culture,” Zurzolo said of the comic. “If not for this comic and the introduction of Superman, comic books would have likely died off many decades ago.”

“In my 35 years as a dealer, I’ve never seen the vintage comics market stronger, and I knew this Action #1 sale was always a matter of when not if,” he added.

About 100 issues of Action Comics #1 reportedly remain in existence, according to USA Today.