Friday, April 9, 2021
Prince Harry Expected to Return to England for First Time in Over a Year for Prince Philip’s Funeral

By Ny MaGee
Prince+Harry+Meghan+Markle+Duke+Duchess+Sussex+gjbkrLQwpVhl
(Oct. 27, 2018 – Source: Getty Images AsiaPac)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle paid tribute to this grandfather Prince Philip on their Archewell Foundation website. 

Visitors to the site receive a message mourning Prince Philip who died Friday at the age of 99.

“In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021,” the dedication says. “Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.”

Per PEOPLE, Harry is expected to return to the U.K. for the first time in over a year to attend the funeral. It’s unclear if Meghan will join him or stay in California. The former actress is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a baby girl  – expected this summer.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Calls On Meghan Markle to Drop Names of ‘Royal Racists’ [VIDEO]

Prince Philip is survived by his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth, their daughter Princess Anne and sons Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

They continued, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Philip died on the 16th anniversary of Prince Charles’s wedding to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

 

Prince Phillip suffered years of health troubles, so the Queen, 94, was prepared for his death.

“She would have thought about this moment several times, and her way would be to remain as steady and as calm as possible,” Charles Anson, former press secretary to the Queen, tells PEOPLE. “That comes naturally to her through her temperament and her experience.”

He adds, “In my years of working for her she was always calm, no matter what was going on. But for any human being, this is a very cathartic moment.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

