Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Piers Morgan Calls On Meghan Markle to Drop Names of ‘Royal Racists’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Piers Morgan is back on the attack against Meghan Markle — continuing to insist that “the delusional duchess” lied during her interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

In case you missed it, Markle told Winfrey that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that a senior member of the royal family expressed concern over Archie’s skin color before he was born. The Duchess of Sussex also claimed she was suicidal at one point but was denied mental health treatment.

Morgan has suggested that Meghan’s truth is one big lie.

“You’re accusing … people in the palace of being unspeakably cruel simply to protect the brand of the Royal family. If that is true, let’s have the names of these people, and let’s go to them and ask them is this true,” Morgan told Tucker Carlson on “Fox Nation.” 

“Did you tell a suicidal woman who told you she was suicidal she was not allowed to get help? Because I find that impossible to believe,” Morgan said.

“Here we are a month later, and frankly — I’ve had plenty of time to think about this — I still don’t believe any of what they were saying,” he added of Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell Oprah interview. 

“Seventeen different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue or massively exaggerated or unprovable. I don’t understand why I should have to believe people who are not telling the truth.

“There are so many ridiculous whoppers in this interview that frankly, in the end, saying I would believe her would be like saying I believe Pinocchio. Why would I?”

The former talk-show host went on to claim that “liberal bullies” have been giving him hell for speaking his mind.

“It’s not really about Meghan Markle — she’s a delusional duchess who wants to make millions off the royals while trashing family,” Morgan said. “It’s really about free speech.”

Morgan also clapped back at Markle’s suggestion that her son wasn’t given security or a royal title because he is mixed-race.

“It’s not just a sense of her lived experience being untrue, it is factually incorrect,” Morgan said. “That boy was never going to be a prince until Prince Charles, Harry’s father, becomes king on the death of the queen.

“So for Meghan Markle to try and create a story that says that the decision to not make Archie the title of prince was based on his skin color is a lie.”

Watch Morgan and Carson’s full conversation via the YouTube clip above. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

