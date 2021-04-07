Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Cher Apologizes Again for Her ‘White Savior’ Tweet About George Floyd

By Ny MaGee
*Music icon Cher has apologized again for a tweet in which she suggested that she could have prevented George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died while being detained by Minneapolis police last May after former officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin is currently on trial for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In a since-deleted tweet, Cher noted on Friday that her mother has been following the televised trial and Cher told her that she could have saved Floyd’s life had she been on the scene.

“Was talking with Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd, & Cried’. I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY, But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped,” the singer wrote, per Complex.

On Tuesday, she apologized for any offense.

READ MORE: Cher Fans Outraged After Singer Suggests She Could Have Saved George Floyd

“These last days have been Hard, Soul Searching, Painful Ones,’ she said, per Daily Mail. “My Wording Was Wrong/Imprecise. When I’m Over-emotional I Should Wait, Walk Away, Then Twt. I Felt Sorrow,& Did Wish I Could have Helped George. Sometimes you can feel what you can’t Explain in a twt. Sorry is All I Have.”

Several users fired back by accusing Cher of having a “white savior” complex. However, there were others who defended the singer.

“Y’all need to stop. Cher is an ally. She feels what decent people feel, I wish I could’ve saved #GeorgeFloyd. Can we not blur the line in the sand, please?” one fan responded.

Another stated: “It’s crazy how many misunderstood Cher’s tweet. She’s not talking about being a celeb or savior – but the helplessness we all feel repeatedly watching Mr. Floyd suffer & die. We want to reach through the TV screen. We want to go back in time. We want to save him. ‘If only …”

Cher initially responded to the critics by saying: “You Don’t Know What I’ve Done, Who I Am, Or What I Believe. I CAN, I HAVE, & I WILL…HELP.”

In a follow-up post, she apologized for her original “white savior” tweet, saying a friend made her realize “You Can Piss Ppl Off, & Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s “NOT Appropriate” To Say.

“I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam, BUT TO GOD, IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community. I Know My [heart],” the Grammy award-winner said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

