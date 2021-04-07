Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Angela Stanton-King’s Twitter Account Suspended After Dragging Dr. Phil [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Twitter has booted Angela Stanton-King from the platform after she dragged Dr. Phil for filth for blindsiding her with his looney liberal babble about transgenders during an appearance on his show.

Per SandraRose, Dr. Phil invited Stanton-King on the show to address the conflict between the author and her son, a male-to-female trans.

“I don’t know why you guys didn’t warn me about these liberal agenda networks,” Stanton-King said during a livestream after taping Dr. Phil’s show.

“The whole show ended up about me being a Black Trump supporter with conservative values,” Stanton-King said.

During the taping, Phil brought out a male-to-female trans to lecture Stanton-King on how to be a better parent.

“First of all sir, you don’t even have children… yet you want to tell me what I need to do in regards to my child. Dr. Phil didn’t offer any solution to our problem whatsoever,” she clapped back in a profanity-laced tirade against Dr. Phil, his wife and the network. Check out the NSFW (Not Safe For Work) clip below. 

READ MORE: Angela Stanton King Rejects Her Transgender Son in Twitter Rant

EURweb previously reported that Stanton-King, a felon pardoned by former President Donald Trump, has angered the LGBT+ community for rejecting her trans child.

She took to Twitter last month to make clear that she does not support her son’s transition into a female. In a series of tweets on Feb. 16, she detailed why she doesn’t co-sign with the gender-bender movement. 

“I wake up daily thinking about how morals, values, & common sense are no match for societal norms,” King-Stanton wrote. “Thinking about how I fought for my son & sacrificed to raise him. While his Dad was rotting in prison. Just for him to grow up and decide he wants to be a woman. Seriously wtf.”

She added: “I spent 60k getting a Degree in Psychology. I thought I was losing it. But I learned that it’s a psychological disorder ‘Gender Dysphoria’ & instead of the Government helping our kids they’re pushing it as normal to join forces w/ Big Pharma & line their pockets [sic].

Stanton-King continued, “If you think your child is safe in today’s society you got another thing coming. What parent in their right mind wants their child lost? Dismembering their bodies in search of becoming something they’ll never be. How tf is that normal?

“Does anyone consider the parents? These predators want my son to believe that I don’t love him if I won’t accept him as a woman. How f*cking dare you!!”

Previous articleTamala Jones Talks Being the Muscle On ABC’s New Drama ‘Rebel’ / EURexclusiveWATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

