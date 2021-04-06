*“I was talking to my pastor…said I’ve got some music I’m working on and he said, ‘I’m a songwriter’,” said Marlon Croasdaile’, Music Minister for the World Embassy International Christian Center (WEICC) in Florida, about how his new single “Connected” came to be. “I had a track done years ago for the single….it came from a prayer session.”

Initially the song was to be titled “It’s You” but after co-writing it with Pastor Dr. Andre Golliday, the name of the single changed to “Connected.” “Connected” is produced by Donyea Music and was released November 6, 2021.

“He wrote a Stellar nominated song,” Marlon pointed out to me concerning Pastor Golliday.

Pastor Dr. Andre Golliday, and his wife Pam Galloway, Ph.D., founded World Embassy International Christian Center in Florida in 1999. This year, they enlisted Croasdaile’ to be the Music Minister. Golliday is a native of Michigan and is a singer and songwriter by birth. One of his singles, “Wounded Soldier,” garnered a Stellar nomination. He was ordained twice; once by Dr. Rod Parsley (World Harvest Ministerial Fellowship) and by Bishop I. V. Hilliard (A.I.M. Fellowship). Pastor Andre, also an author, received a Doctorate in Ministry from Friends International Christian University.

“It’s been several months since we moved to Orlando, Florida,” Marlon said. He also said Pastor Andre is married into his family so he feels at home at World Embassy in Florida.

Croasdaile’, a Brooklyn native, started his journey into music ministry at the age of 16 when he joined the choir at church. He went on to attend the Valor Christian College in Ohio majoring in Music Ministry. While at Valor he was musical director for Metro Harvest Outreach Ministry of World Harvest Church. He then attended Trinity Theological Seminary for a Bachelors degree in Theology. While at Trinity he was a member of the Rugby Deliverance Tabernacle. Somewhere in this journey he married Isabel. He and Isabel eventually returned to Ohio so that he can serve as musical director and Praise & Worship leader at Oasis of Love Community Church. At some point years later he was recruited by Dr. Andre Golliday to serve as Music Minister in Florida for WEICC.

“It’s amazing. I learned so much,” Marlon said about being under the leadership of Pastors Andre and Pam Golliday. “I can’t tell you how our lives have completely changed.”

In 2012 Marlon founded Marlon Croasdaile’ and Triumphant, a Praise & Worship group. He co-produced their debut album with Denson Curwen titled “Worth the Wait.” In 2020 Marlon Croasdaile’ released “Connected”, co-written by Dr. Andre Golliday (World Embassy). His training, his experience and his music ministry has positioned him to make his imprint on the Gospel industry as a Praise & Worship artist. I look forward to seeing him continue his journey. www.MarlonCroasdaile.com www.WEICC.org

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

