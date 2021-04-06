TV One’s ‘Unsung’ & ‘Uncensored’ Celebrate Keith Washington and Kem Sunday At 9/8c / VIDEO

*All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series’ UNSUNG and UNCENSORED continue this Sunday, April 11. UNSUNG leads the night with Keith Washington at 9 p.m. ET/8C, immediately followed by UNCENSORED with KEM at 10 p.m. ET/9C. This season, fans are treated to a sneak-peek look at episodes with the new digital series, Unwind with Syleena Johnson.

Each episode will be published on TVOne.TV and TV One’s social media platforms. Syleena will react to clips, share anecdotes, and provide cocktail recipes for viewers to unwind to as they watch both UNSUNG and UNCENSORED. She’ll end each episode reminding viewers of their chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

UNSUNG: Keith Washington

Singer Keith Washington burst onto the 90s R&B scene with a sensual, smooth style that was undeniable. Keith reveals the trials he overcame to become a star and the struggle to regain his passion and purpose after reaching the lowest depths.

The six-time NAACP Image Award-winning series UNSUNG continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Mystikal, Syleena Johnson, Bobby V, Lyfe Jennings, and The Jones Girls. UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series’, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists.

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland also serves as Executive Producer. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Arrington Greene is Head of Original Programming and Production.

UNCENSORED: KEM

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week’s episode hits a high note with R&B trailblazer KEM. The “Love Calls” singer is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist. However, his journey to success wasn’t easy. He struggled with addiction and homelessness before using music to help him find his way through.

This season of UNCENSORED profiles Remy Ma, Marsha Ambrosius, Lisa Leslie and Jaleel White.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

source: TV One