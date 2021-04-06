Rihanna Marches in #StopAsianHate Rally in New York City (Video)

*Rihanna showed support for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by attending a Stop Asian Hate march in New York City on Easter Sunday (April 4).

Her assistant Tina Truong posted pictures of the two attending the protest on her Instagram, writing, “This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaapihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime.” She also shared shots of the singer, clad in a black baseball cap, sunglasses, face mask, decorating and dancing around with a hot pink sign reading, “#StopAsianHate.” The neon green flip side read, “Hate = Racism Against God!

Truong later shared a video of Rihanna giving out her Instagram handle @badgalriri to one of the march’s attendees, who was shocked to learn that it belonged to the Rihanna and her 93.8 million followers. “When Rih gives you her IG handle but you think she trolling,” Truong wrote underneath, as the man is heard asking, “That’s you?”

Watch below:

ABC7 New York reported there have been at least 33 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City already in 2021, according to police.