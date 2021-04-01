Justin Bieber Says He Sampled MLK Jr. on New Album for ‘Educational Purposes’

*During his welcome party on the Clubhouse app and after being called out for it, Justin Bieber revealed that he sampled Martin Luther King, Jr. on his new ‘Justice‘ album track “2 Much” for educational purposes. Specifically, Bieber used Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “But If Not” sermon that he gave at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia in November 1967.

On Tuesday (Mar. 30), Bieber entered into his first-ever Clubhouse room and during the conversation, one of the Bieber Nation co-founders, Kristal Terrell, asked JB how he believes music plays a role in social advocacy. The 27-year-old popstar began to explain, using his MLK Jr placement as a way to showcase his social growth, “amplify” MLK Jr’s speech and pay homage to the legendary Black Civil Rights activist.

In a room of about 8,000 people, Bieber said, “Being Canadian,… they didn’t teach us about Black history. It was just not a part of our education system. I think for me, coming from Canada and being uneducated and making insensitive jokes when I was a kid and being insensitive and being honestly just a part of the problem because I just didn’t know better. For me to have this platform to just share this raw moment of Martin Luther King in a time where he knew he was going to die for what he was standing up for.” Elsewhere, Dr. King’s daughter Bernice King is defending JB.

