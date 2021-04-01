Britain Race Report Finds ‘There is No Institutional Racism in the UK.’ Backlash Ensues. (Watch)

*Furor was unleashed in Britain Thursday after a newly-released government-backed report on race relations found there to be “no institutional racism” in the country.

Wednesday’s highly anticipated Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report, which was commissioned by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, concluded that Britain was no longer a country where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities. Many lawmakers, activist groups and critics have called the 258-page report “divisive,” “insulting,” and “deeply cynical,” according to The Washington Post.

Johnson’s most senior Black adviser, Samuel Kasumu, is expected to resign from his role next month after previously describing tensions within the government as “unbearable.” But Downing Street sources deny talk that his resignation was linked to the report.

Critics say that in addition to whitewashing racism within the country, the report sought to put a “positive spin on slavery and empire” and downplay the “evil of the slave trade.” Tony Sewell, chairman of the commission, denied the claims, saying, “the report merely states that, in the face of the inhumanity of slavery, African people preserved their humanity and culture.”

Here’s just a smattering of Black British backlash over this report: