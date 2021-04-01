Thursday, April 1, 2021
Jimmy Fallon, Addison Rae Catch Heat for ‘Stealing’ Black TikTok Dances in ‘Tonight Show’ Skit

By Ny MaGee
*Jimmy Fallon is catching heat after he invited Tik Tok star Addison Rae on his late-night show to perform popular TikTok dances but failed to credit the Black creators behind the routines. 

Rae appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday to show off some of the popular dances on the platform. Fallon held up cue cards identifying the dances she was performing, including Savage Love, Corvette Corvette, and Laffy Taffy. 

The clip immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons and folks blew up Fallon’s comments for featuring Rae, who is white, performing the dances, and not the Black creators who created them, per Buzzfeed. 

READ MONTH: Jimmy Fallon Talks About His Blackface ‘Mistake’, Racism, Black Lives Matter & More with NAACP President (Watch)

EURweb.com

“Stealing from black entertainers and having white ‘creators’ regurgitate it to the masses is american history 101,” one Twitter user replied to Rae’s performance. Another added, “Jimmy Fallon is a prime example of performative activism. The chance to bring out black creators but finds one yt girl instead to do the dances created by black creators.”

Fallon has ignored the backlash to his colonizing agenda. When TMZ caught up with Rae in L.A. to question her about the controversial sketch, she blamed the format of live TV for her failure to give props to the Blacks folks who inspired her.

“It’s kind of hard to credit during the show,” she explained. “But they all know that I love them so much. And I mean, I support all of them and hopefully we can all meet up and dance together.”

According to Buzzfeed, the creators of the dances performed by Rae are: Do It Again: @noahschnapp, Corvette Corvette: @yvnggprince, Laffy Taffy: @flyboyfu, Savage: @keke.janjah, Blinding Lights: @macdaddyz, Up: @theemyanicole, and Fergalicious: @thegilberttwins.

Below is Fallon and Rae’s TikTok skit with the original creators edited in:

Previous articleGeorge Floyd’s Girlfriend Testifies, Defense Puts Their Opioid Addiction on Trial (Watch)
Next articleTyra Banks Launches SMiZE Ice Cream in Six Flavors
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

