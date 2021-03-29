Monday, March 29, 2021
Home News
News

Video Shows Maryland Officers Handcuffing, Threatening 5-Year-Old Boy [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

*A police department in Maryland has released a 51-minute body-cam video that shows officers berating a 5-year-old boy and demanding that his mother “beat him.”

The footage captured two officers with the Montgomery County Police Department handcuffing and screaming at the child that they referred to as a “little beast” because he walked away from his elementary school. 

The incident reportedly occurred in January 2020 and is now the subject of a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother.

Here’s more from MSN:

After the officers returned the boy to the school, the video shows, both stayed at the school and spoke with school employees. At one point, an officer can be heard calling the boy “a little beast.”

When the boy’s mother arrives at school, the footage shows both officers encouraging her to beat her son.

“We want you to beat him,” an officer says. When his mother replies that she can’t go to prison, the officer responds, “You don’t go to prison for beating your child.”  

Watch the footage via the clip above.

READ MORE: Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Others Special Tribute to The (Late) Honorable Gwen A. Moore

EURweb.com

In the footage, an officer asks the boy, “You know what these are for? These are for people who don’t know how to listen and don’t know how to act.”

The officers handcuff the child, who was released about a minute later. The officers then encourage the mother to physically discipline the kid.

“All I can tell you is beat that a**,” the officer says. “That’s all I can tell you.”  

The officer later adds, “You can beat your child in Montgomery County, Maryland. In front of him and everybody else you can beat him.” The officer adds, “And please don’t leave no cuts or crazy cigarette burns, nothing like that. We’re good, alright? Meeting adjourned.” 

The boy’s mother is suing Montgomery County, the two police officers, and the county’s board of education. 

“There is a certain way to treat a 5-year old boy,” said family attorney James Papirmeister. “Needing to beat him, like I said, came up at least 15, perhaps 20 times.”

Previous articleCongresswomen Maxine Waters, Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Others Special Tribute to The (Late) Honorable Gwen A. Moore
Next articleCar Parade Held for Tuskegee Airman William Fauntroy Jr.’s 95th B’Day (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO