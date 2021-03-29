Video Shows Maryland Officers Handcuffing, Threatening 5-Year-Old Boy [WATCH]

*A police department in Maryland has released a 51-minute body-cam video that shows officers berating a 5-year-old boy and demanding that his mother “beat him.”

The footage captured two officers with the Montgomery County Police Department handcuffing and screaming at the child that they referred to as a “little beast” because he walked away from his elementary school.

The incident reportedly occurred in January 2020 and is now the subject of a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother.

Here’s more from MSN:

After the officers returned the boy to the school, the video shows, both stayed at the school and spoke with school employees. At one point, an officer can be heard calling the boy “a little beast.”

When the boy’s mother arrives at school, the footage shows both officers encouraging her to beat her son.

“We want you to beat him,” an officer says. When his mother replies that she can’t go to prison, the officer responds, “You don’t go to prison for beating your child.”

Watch the footage via the clip above.

READ MORE: Congresswomen Maxine Waters, Karen Bass, Barbara Lee and Others Special Tribute to The (Late) Honorable Gwen A. Moore

In the footage, an officer asks the boy, “You know what these are for? These are for people who don’t know how to listen and don’t know how to act.”

The officers handcuff the child, who was released about a minute later. The officers then encourage the mother to physically discipline the kid.

“All I can tell you is beat that a**,” the officer says. “That’s all I can tell you.”

The officer later adds, “You can beat your child in Montgomery County, Maryland. In front of him and everybody else you can beat him.” The officer adds, “And please don’t leave no cuts or crazy cigarette burns, nothing like that. We’re good, alright? Meeting adjourned.”

The boy’s mother is suing Montgomery County, the two police officers, and the county’s board of education.

“There is a certain way to treat a 5-year old boy,” said family attorney James Papirmeister. “Needing to beat him, like I said, came up at least 15, perhaps 20 times.”