Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

By Fisher Jack
Joyner Lucas & Lil Nas X
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling it either.

Lucas took to Instagram on Sunday and said, “That @LilNasX video is wild but as a artist he doing everything he supposed to do. Creating viral moments, making people talk, & creating content he already knew you was going to react to. It’s a formula guaranteed to work. I doubt he actually worships the devil.” Lucas then explained, “I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand “old town road” is every kids anthem. Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh.”

Lil Nas X caught wind of his tweet and decided to respond while defending his work. The 21-year-old simply explained, “i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself.”

MORE FOR YOU ON EURWEB: Lil Nas X Drops Nike ‘Satan’ Shoes Made with Human Blood Amid Backlash to His ‘Montero’ Video

Halle Berry's Child Support Payments to Ex Gabriel Aubry Slashed in Half
Ne-Yo Says Wife Crystal Renay Curbed His Plans to Get a Vasectomy
