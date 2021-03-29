Lil Nas X Drops Nike ‘Satan’ Shoes Made with Human Blood Amid Backlash to His ‘Montero’ Video

*Months after saying children are his core audience, Lil Nas X has released a new music video titled “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in which the openly gay artist is seen busting his bussy wide open for Satan (watch clip above).

The sexually-charged video ignited a backlash on social media, as it features the one-hit-wonder giving the devil a lap dance and simulating riding The D. The music video also depicts imagery of buck breaking and slavery (Black man in chains) and even the title sounds like a play on slavery (Call me By Your Name)… the slave master’s name, of course.

To be clear, Lil Nas X specifically catered to a young audience to boost his career with his catchy “Old Town Road” hit, which the hip-hop star often performed in front of school children. After the youth helped the single skyrocket to the top of the music charts, Nas X then released a children’s book he wrote called “C is For Country,” apparently based on the hit song.

i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

In January, NPR noted in an article titled “Lil Nas X Says Children Are His Core Audience Right Now, And That’s OK,” that “Reaching kids on their level has been a big part of the public persona of Lil Nas X in the past year.”

The report went on to say “Last spring he did an appearance on The Not-Too-Late Show, singing the theme along with its host, Elmo. Leading into the holidays, he did a virtual performance on the online video game platform Roblox, reminiscent of the Travis Scott Fortnite concert in April. But Roblox has a huge younger audience — the company says over half its users are under 13 — and the Lil Nas X concert alone drew in over 30 million visits.”

“I’m well aware that life and careers and everything goes in chapters,” the rapper told the outlet at the time. “That’s the chapter I’m in right now and I’m OK with that.”

So it appears that catering to kids was simply a clout-chasing “chapter” in his career — and now that he has the attention of millions of kids around the world, the next chapter is pole dancing into hell to seduce Satan.

The left is pushing a satanic agenda & their target is your children. Here is Satan worshiping stripper Lil Nas X showing up at a school to loud cheers from 5 & 6 year olds. Let it sink in pic.twitter.com/XBezQ48sA1 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) March 29, 2021

Rapper Joyner Lucas joined the voices condemning Lil Nas X’s new music video, accusing the 21-year-old of pushing “left field” content onto children.

“I think the biggest problem for me is the fact he dont understand ‘old town road’ is every kids anthem,” Lucas tweeted.

“Children love him for that record. They tuned in and subscribed to his channels. So with no disclaimer he just dropped some left field ish & all our kids seen it. Smh.”

Nas X clapped back by blaming parents for letting kids listen to his music.

“i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road,” he wrote. “u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself.”

Nas X also noted that folks “love saying” gay people are “going to hell but get upset when i actually go there,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, members and supporters of the LGBTP community, (“P” for pediatrics since children are now being used the face of the movement), are praising the rapper for rejecting masculinity to push boundaries, and they’re labeling anybody who’s not down with bussy-poppin’ Satan worship as “homophobic.”

When critics called out the rapper for being used by the white supremacist Hollywood system to push a degenerate agenda on kids (especially young Black males), Nas X fired back by saying: “there was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job.”

y’all love saying we going to hell but get upset when i actually go there lmao — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, amid the backlash over the video, the rapper also announced his limited-edition sneaker collection called “Satan” which features a pentagram and real human blood. Lil Nas X collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” and only 666 pairs will be on sale Monday (March 29) for $1,018.

Per Yahoo, the controversial kicks are modified Nike Air Max 97s, and are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven. The human blood in the sole was reportedly drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

Nike has distance itself from the shoes, noting that they’re custom adaptations of existing products.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”