Friday, March 26, 2021
Sister CEO: The Only Black Female Co-Founder Of A Tier One Auto Supplier Talks To SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

By Jeff Fortson
Lisa Lunsford Env Shot3

    CEO Lisa Lunsford with GS3 (photo: Lisa Lunsford)

*Lisa Lunsford, the CEO and co-founder of the Detroit-based auto manufacturer, Global Strategic Supply Solutions, talks to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com.

Lunsford is one of two Black women in the manufacturing industry who heads a Tier One company, suppling parts to build cars directly to a major automaker.

However, what distinguishes this proud trailblazing HBCU graduate, is that she is the co-founder of a company that supplies parts directly to a key automaker, helping them build their cars. The HBCU graduate has been widening the road on a lane that normally hasn’t been traveled by women, more specifically Black woman. Over the years because of the success of her company, she’s been cited as one of the top women-owned businesses in Michigan, as well as being noted in Black Enterprise magazine top 100 businesses.

LisaLunsford8-20_061
CEO Lisa Lunsford meeting with team members (photo credit: GS3)

Moreover, Lunsford, who is an engaging storyteller, takes on a historical journey of how spending summers, during her formative years working on the family tobacco farm, that has been in their hands, since the 1800s, and attending a HBCU (Historically Black College & University), laid the path to her becoming sister CEO, after spending a short stint, as an employee at Ford Motor Company.

To tune in to the conversation via SiriusXM and or a number of FM radio outlets, click here.

Lisa Lunsford Sirius 2023

About Auto Trends with JeffCars.com: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. Its also the only automotive program airing on SiriusXM.

The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.

Fortson is also the editor of a JeffCars.com, a comprehensive car-buying educational guide, which offers new car reviews, a new-vehicle pricing configurator, a car-payment calculator, steps to avoid predatory automotive lending practices, recall updates and other tools to aid in the purchase or service of a new or preowned vehicle.

Jeff Fortson

