Sister CEO: The Only Black Female Co-Founder Of A Tier One Auto Supplier Talks To SiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’

CEO Lisa Lunsford with GS3 (photo: Lisa Lunsford)

*Lisa Lunsford, the CEO and co-founder of the Detroit-based auto manufacturer, Global Strategic Supply Solutions, talks to Auto Trends with JeffCars.com.

Lunsford is one of two Black women in the manufacturing industry who heads a Tier One company, suppling parts to build cars directly to a major automaker.

However, what distinguishes this proud trailblazing HBCU graduate, is that she is the co-founder of a company that supplies parts directly to a key automaker, helping them build their cars. The HBCU graduate has been widening the road on a lane that normally hasn’t been traveled by women, more specifically Black woman. Over the years because of the success of her company, she’s been cited as one of the top women-owned businesses in Michigan, as well as being noted in Black Enterprise magazine top 100 businesses.

Moreover, Lunsford, who is an engaging storyteller, takes on a historical journey of how spending summers, during her formative years working on the family tobacco farm, that has been in their hands, since the 1800s, and attending a HBCU (Historically Black College & University), laid the path to her becoming sister CEO, after spending a short stint, as an employee at Ford Motor Company.

