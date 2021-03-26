Ex-Wife of Kel Mitchell Puts Him on Blast, Claims He Owes Her $1.2M

*The ex-wife of actor Kel Mitchell claims he owes her $1.2 million in unpaid child support, spousal support, and tax debt.

In a series of posts made on her social media, actress Tyisha Hampton used the hashtag #PayYourExKel to detail her grievances, and she will continue to put Mitchell on blast until the pays up, MadameNoire reports.

“#payyourexkel I’m no longer going to be a victim,” the caption of her first post read. “I’m collecting everything I’m owed! If you are a fan of his, let him know #payyourex! You can’t be a man of God and not take care of your past responsibilities! You cannot continue being a hypocrite!”

Mitchell and Hampton were married from 1999-2005, and they share two kids, Allure Mitchell, 19, and Lyric Mitchell, 21. In her revealing IG post, Hampton claims her ex went 10 years without seeing his kids. She also claims Mitchell’s tax debt led to her being incarcerated.

She noted that a follow-up post “will explain how I went to jail for his IRS TAX Debt! Yep, I’m spilling it all, until I get my money 💰 !!!! #payyourexkel #deadbeatdad #deadbeatcelebrity like and share! Let’s let him know you can’t do this to your kids and your ex!!! Make him accountable!!! #payyourexkel.”

In the second video, Hampton shared her “receipts” and tagged the following celebs, Nick Cannon, Kat Williams, Nickelodeon, and Kenan Thompson.

“Some people are mad at how I’m doing this… some people want to tell me how to dress… others want to tell me about my motivation… more people want me to stop doing it this way… ” she said in response to the comments under her posts.

“Let me say this,” she added. “I will never listen to other people. I don’t care about anyone’s opinion of me, or of what/how I’m doing anything. Everyone has opinions about other people. I used to listen to these opinions — I was a good Christian girl, I was an awesome wife, I’ve been a student, a mother, a teacher, a friend, an inmate, a felon, a victim… but now I’m just being me, and living my unapologetic truth in the exact way I want to portray my life! I guess I’ll keep doing my thang until Kel decides to do something! Thank you for your support of my journey! #payyourexkel #payyourex #deadbeatdad.”

Mitchell has not responded to her allegations.