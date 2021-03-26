Bagel Karen’s Black Baby Daddy Speaks Out, Fears for Kids [VIDEO]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Black father of four children with Stephanie Denaro, the racist anti-masker who called a Black employee at a New York bakery the N-word, is speaking out about her now-viral moment.

Durven Dawes, who reportedly lost a custody battle with Denaro, 38, believes his kids are suffering emotional harm because of her alarming behavior. Denaro has used the kids in several disturbing social media posts, including one that she captioned, “Happy Columbus Day from people who wouldnt exist if not for the Trans Atlantic slave trade.”

Hear/watch Durven’s take on his baby mama’s N-word controversy via the clip above.

Speaking to the New York Post about the Davidovich Bakery incident, Denaro insisted that she never called the staffer a “b—h-ass n—-r” — despite the shocking video of her doing so.

“I didn’t call him the N-word,” she said. “I called him a term to describe his behavior.”

She added: “Listen, there are different ways to spell things. I called him a specific word.”

The bakery employee, Victor Kamara, 30, said Denaro’s denial is “an insult to everybody.”

“Honestly, I really don’t know where that response comes from,” he told The Post on Wednesday. “I think that over a million people have seen the video and as it states in the video, she actually said those words …”

“I feel like it’s an insult to everybody,” he added.

Since the incident earlier this week, Kamara has received an outpouring of love and support, including a scholarship offer from Mercy College, which he plans on accepting and pursuing a degree in business management.

Denaro was captured on video yelling racial slurs at Victor after being told repeatedly by a security guard that she wouldn’t be served unless she wore a mask.

EURweb previously reported, the woman’s racist rant took place in front of her four children at the Davidovich Bakery stand inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side. In videos shot by a bystander, a security guard tells the woman that a bakery worker wasn’t going to serve her without a mask.

“Why? Cause he’s a b***h-ass n****r, is that why?” the woman responds, sparking uproar from people standing by. She continues, “Oooh that’s what he is.”

The security guard then tells her that she needs to go, but she doubles down, saying: “That’s what he is. I just said it. You heard it. … It doesn’t affect me that you’re not going to serve me cause you’re a b–h,” she adds.

Speaking to The Post about the incident, Denaro complained about being refused service for not wearing a mask.

“I think that people’s rights are being violated being forced to wear masks,” she said, adding, “I’m a Christian and I don’t cover my face.”

On Instagram Tuesday, she claimed to have “medical conditions” that prevent her from a mask.

“So if you have a problem with me not wearing a mask mind your own business. It is a free country!!!!,” she wrote. “If I said a word during a verbal fight so what!! It is a word!! Get over it.”