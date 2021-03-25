Thursday, March 25, 2021
Claudia Jordan Responds to Claim Her Friend is Gary Owen’s Mistress

By Ny MaGee
*Claudia Jordan has responded to reports that one of her friends is the mistress of comedian Gary Owen

EUR previously reported… Kenya Duke, Owen’s wife, has broken her silence days after news broke that she filed for divorce after almost 2 decades together. 

In a series of now-deleted messages on social media, Duke called out a friend of Jordan, who appears to be at the center of Kenya and Gary’s marital saga.  The duo tied the knot in 2003 and they have two sons and a daughter together. Duke reportedly filed divorce docs on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

According to The Shade Room, via theJasmineBrand.com, Duke referred to a mystery woman in several posts as “Dallas, TX”, telling her, “I have all your info. I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now. You can have him but you cant disrespect me and my kids in the process.”

She then told her husband, “Let her know a storm is coming.”

READ MORE: Claudia Jordan Concerned Zaya Wade is Being Used to Push ‘Trans Agenda’ [VIDEO]

EURweb.com

Duke added more details about Gary’s alleged mistress, writing, “Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together Gary didn’t have s*** but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live.”

In another message for “Dallas, TX” she wrote, “…your old a**should know better -Married not separated-married”

Jordan has denied Duke’s claim that one of her gal pals slept with Owen. Per SandraRose, she said a mutual friend passed her number to Duke so the two ladies could discuss the matter privately.

“I’m really aggravated with you that you chose to go messy on a blog, when you could’ve reached out to me,” Jordan reportedly said.

“The fact that I’m being dragged into this is stupid. And it’s not true. I’ve reached out to friends of Kenya so we can talk woman to woman and not play this out in front of everybody… But I always want to keep it 100 with my people and tell the facts,” she continued.

“Y’all love doing that to me. I’ve never been a mistress in my life. But that’s a narrative that’s easy to put on someone like me. So let me say for the 100th thousandth time, no. Nor do I approve of that. I guess the story is that I somehow – that he cheated and the woman is my friend. First of all, in my 20 years of knowing him, not one of my friends has ever told me or has ever implied that they messed with this man. Never,” Jordan added.

“I don’t approve of it. I’m not cool with it. If y’all wanna make me into this monster, that’s on y’all. But, I’m a one man woman, and I don’t condone that,” she said.

“You should probably talk to them about the reason for their divorce. And also know as adults, sometimes people break up y’all. And it’s not as scandalous as you want it to be… Why don’t you just let it play out? Or let it not play out, it’s none of our business.

“I have absolutely nothing to do with it. I do not have a friend in Dallas or anywhere else that is this man’s mistress. I don’t know anyone woman that’s his mistress. I don’t know what y’all are talking about.”

And there you have it!

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

