Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News
News

Claudia Jordan Concerned Zaya Wade is Being Used to Push ‘Trans Agenda’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

*Claudia Jordan and former B2K singer J Boog have shared their concern for Dwayne Wade’s 13-year-old male-to-female transgender kid Zaya Wade

Boog criticized Michelle Obama for praising Zaya’s transgender journey during a recent interview. Many believe the boy is being used by Wade and stepmother Gabrielle Union to push the LGBTQ agenda on little Black boys. There seems to be a relentless effort among looney liberals to obliterate manhood and masculinity, which is why they celebrate it when men claim they are actually women. Go onto little Zaya’s Instagram page and its grown-ass adults’ fiending and fawning over this child in the comments. It’s frightening. 

How soon before they’re telling us that pedophilia is also normal? Only time will tell — but it’s coming. 

“This is not cool, very demonic,” said Boog. “Using this child for their new agenda. Take away the man – make the woman the new man – and no more reproduction.”

As long as D. Wade makes his child’s business the publics’ business, Zaya will continue to be a target by those who don’t agree with this lifestyle.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union Recreates Her Classic ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Scene With Zaya Wade (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade)

Per SandraRose, Jordan reacted to Boog’s comments on her “Cocktails with Queens” web series, saying she also believes the kid is being used to be an LGBT+ activist at an impressionable age.

“I think two things can be possible at the same time. I think the fact that — what Michelle Obama was doing was encouraging to a child. She was looking out for someone — an individual — and other kids that are like that,” Jordan said.

“On the other hand — I think some people are not properly articulating how uncomfortable they may feel about a child being pushed. They may think that child is being pushed to the front of the agenda — pushed to be the face of this. Now if Zaya is 1000% okay with that, then I’m all for it. It’s really none of my business, but I feel like it’s our job to talk about these things,” she continued.

“I just hope that there are no regrets later on,” she continued. “I just want Zaya at the end of it to not feel and pressure. Like if Zaya ever felt like, ‘You know what? I don’t feel this way anymore.’ Does Zaya feel this uncomfortable, ridiculous amount of pressure to not be able to go back? Not saying that she wants to, but I just feel like [it’s] such a young age to have so much pressure on her shoulders,” Jordan added.

Zaya came out as homosexual at age 11. These dresses and wigs that his parents keep putting him in will certainly start to fit quite funny once he grows up to be as big and manly as his dad — unless of course, Wade and Union keep Zaya doped up on testosterone blockers until he’s 18. In several of the photos of him modeling women’s clothing on social media, his eyes look quite sad. If Zaya one day decides that he actually wants to live life as a male, will D. Wade even support his decision? #StayTuned!

Meanwhile, inquiring minds would like to know how Zaya’s biological mother feels about her son’s transgender journey.

Previous articleWhite Woman Calls 911 on White Boyfriend – Cops Bust Black Neighbor who ‘Fit the Description’
Next articleWendy Williams Drags Khloe Kardashian for Undergoing Too Much Plastic Surgery [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
Social Heat

Extra Messy: Arkansas Teacher Caught Having Sex with 14-Yr-Old Student Now Pregnant by Him!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Brittni Gray, a 23-year-old Paragould, Arkansas woman, who was caught having sex with a 14-year-old boy, is now pregnant with the teen’s child. On...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO