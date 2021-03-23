Lee Daniels Reboots ‘Spook Who Sat By the Door’ at FX with ‘Insecure’s’ Y’lan Noel (Video)

*”Insecure” alum Y’lan Noel will star in a series version of the 1973 film The Spook Who Sat by the Door for Lee Daniels at FX.

Sam Greenlee’s 1969 spy novel will be adapted for the small screen by Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Gerard McMurray. The Spook Who Sat by the Door tells at the fictional story of Dan Freeman (Noel), who has just been hired as the only Black operative in the CIA. He is a patriot, a Vietnam vet, and secretly, a Black Revolutionary.

The project reunites Noel and McMurray after Noel headlined the 2018 Universal feature “The First Purge,” the prequel to the Purge franchise, which McMurray directed.

Noel is best known for his role as Daniel on the first three seasons of Issa Rae’s award-winning HBO comedy series “Insecure.” In features, he was seen in Stella Meghie’s romantic drama “The Photograph” for Universal Pictures and Meghie’s indie comedy “The Weekend.” His next film is “A Lot of Nothing,” directed by Mo McRae.

Watch the full original 1973 film below: