Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce Easter Sunday Verzuz Battle

*Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have announced the next two sets of Verzuz battles, with the first slated to go down April 4 (Easter Sunday) between The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Time to SHOUT for the #IsleyBrothers!” the group shared on Instagram, referring to their 1959 debut studio album “Shout!”

“We’re just getting started,” the official Verzuz social media accounts captioned a flier of the upcoming lineup. “We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest.” The second face-off is set to go down April 20 (known as “Weed Day”) between rappers Redman and Method Man.

“420 !!!” Redman captioned the Verzuz flier on Twitter.

Additional upcoming shows include an untitled battle on May 8, a “Mother’s Day Special” on May 9, a “Rematch” for Memorial Day weekend, and a “Ladies Night”.

See the latest Verzuz lineup below.

READ MORE: Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Talk Selling ‘Verzuz’ to Triller [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Isley Brothers (@theisleybrothers)

In related news, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland recently announced that the Triller Network acquired Verzuz. Per Rolling Stone, the acquisition ends a recent partnership between the beat-battle project and Apple Music

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Verzuz and Triller but the music business as a whole,” Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said in a joint statement. “By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing. To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing.”

We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now… #VERZUZ 💥 The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire

April 4th 🔥 Redman vs Method Man

“How High” 4/20 Special LIVE on our Instagram or @Triller 🔥🔥🔥Try to guess the other ones! pic.twitter.com/wE2qjf8ldp — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) March 21, 2021

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole to name a few.

“I don’t think there’s another company in the world that would let us bring in 43 artists-friends to participate in ownership of a company that’s valued at over a billion plus dollars,” Beatz told Billboard. “They came very strong and also with many creatives that are owners in the company already. That was a sign for us of being a perfect fit — and very disruptive.”

Added Timbaland: “It just feels good to give back to our creative community.”