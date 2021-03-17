Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News
News

Zendaya on Why She Clapped Back at Giuliana Rancic’s ‘Racist’ Remarks About Her Dreadlocks

By Ny MaGee
0


*Zendaya opens up in the latest issue of W Magazine about why she decided to speak up about the ‘ignorant’ comments Giuliana Rancic made about the faux dreadlocks she wore to the 2015 Academy Awards.

During a rundown of Zendaya’s red carpet appearance, the former “Fashion Police” co-host suggested that the actress looked like she “smells like patchouli oil or weed.” She caught major heat from Black Twitter, who accused Rancic of being racist.

Zendaya responded to the television host on Instagram. “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful,” she wrote at the time.”Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect.”

Continued Zendaya, “To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don’t usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked.”

Rancic apologized for her comments on Twitter, clarifying that she meant her comments as “referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!!”

READ MORE: Critics Choice Awards: Zendaya, Kaluuya, Aduba, Boseman, Boyega Win in Taye Diggs-Hosted Ceremony (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Rancic also issued an on-camera statement via E!, saying in part, “This really has been a learning experience for me — I’ve learned a lot today — and this incident has taught me to be a lot more aware of cliches and stereotypes, how much damage they can do. And that I am responsible, as we all are, to not perpetuate them further.”

Coleman then noted the prejudice in Rancic’s statement.

“Studies have shown that even though we try to act without prejudice, sometimes it’s just hidden inside us due to our past or surroundings. That hidden prejudice is often influential in our actions. It’s our job to spot these issues within others and ourselves and destroy them before they become hurtful,” she wrote. “I have so many people looking up to me, that I couldn’t be scared, wait it out, nor could I just stand up for me; I had to do it for WE.”

Speaking to W Magazine about the moment, the 24-year-old star said…”That’s how change happens.”

Zendaya, who graces the cover with John David Washington, said. “And it made me think, ‘How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with People of Color?'”

She’s certainly leaving an impression with the W Magazine cover shoot, inspired by Slim Aarons’s photographs of socialite C.Z. Zendaya mused, “Two Black actors in this setting, seems like rewriting history in an elegant manner, like kind of an Old Hollywood that we wished existed. It’s almost like righting a wrong,” Zendaya said.

“The visuals matter,” her longtime stylist and image architect Law Roach said of the ’50s-themed shoot. “The way change happens is when people can see wealth and grandeur in a way that they are not used to seeing it.”

Previous articleEddie Murphy Proud to Be Father to 10 Children Who are Not Hollywood Brats
Next articleSix Acclaimed and Award-Winning Voice Actors Recognized in the Current Issue of Global Communicator
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 1
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 1
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 1
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO