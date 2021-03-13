Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home News Black Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Kirk Franklin Cusses Out His Son Kerrion Who LEAKS the Explosive Audio / LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Kirk-Franklin-image003
Kirk Franklin

*Somethin’ somethin’ ain’t right between a famous father and his son. That famous father is gospel’s Kirk Franklin and his son Kerrion Rashad (Franklin), who’s been estranged from the family for years and has very little communication with his father.

Although recently they got into a very heated argument and Kerrion has leaked audio of the encounter to social media and to say it is not a good look for the gospel entertainer would be an understatement. A lot of folks are going to thoroughly shocked when they hear the words coming out of Kirk Franklin’s mouth. Let’s just say he’d make a sailor blush.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors,” Kerrion captioned in the Instagram upload. It’s important to note that nearly three years ago Kerrion called out his father, saying was “sneaky” and tried to “kill him.” And now, he’s back with proof of his dad’s hostility towards him.

Here’s the rest of his caption:

“Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. I’m going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art.”

MORE ON EURWEB: Dee Barnes Speaks Out After Dr. Dre’s Wife was Denied Restraining Order (Like She was, Too)

Kerrion Rashad (Franklin2) - Instagram
Kerrion Rashad (Franklin) – Instagram

Like we said, Franklin’s language is pretty rough. For instance, the voice identified by Rashad as Franklin exclaimed “I’ll put my foot in your a**,” after a muffled argument.

Rashad interjects, “I dare you,” as the argument continued.

“I will break your neck ni***, don’t you ever disrespect me,” Franklin allegedly shouts toward the end of the clip.

“I didn’t,” Rashad responded and the call abruptly ended.

You can hear it all go down via the Instagram post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swank Media LLC (@kerrionrashad)

Of course when something as explosive as this goes down, Black Twitter is going have something to say about it. Check out these reactions:

Previous articleDee Barnes Speaks Out After Dr. Dre’s Wife was Denied Restraining Order (Like She was, Too)
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

A-Rod’s Madison LeCroy Cheating Rumors Played a Big Role in Breakup with J-Lo

Fisher Jack - 0
*Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodiguez reportedly called it quits over the scandal between the former Yankees player and “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy. Apparently, the...
Read more
Social Heat

Kim and Kanye Said to be the Not-Speaking-to-Each-Other Zone

Fisher Jack - 0
*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer speaking to each other weeks after their divorce filing. Kanye West reportedly changed his phone numbers...
Read more
Social Heat

Derek Chauvin Gets 3rd Degree Murder Charge Reinstated Against Him

Fisher Jack - 0
*As the proceedings began this Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled to reinstate a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis...
Read more
Social Heat

Friend or Foe? Wendell Pierce (Meghan Markle’s TV Dad) Says Intv. was ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Fisher Jack - 0
*Actor Wendell Pierce has a few thoughts about his former "Suits" co-star Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle’s father on...
Read more
Social Heat

3 Female A-holes Being Investigated for Hate Crime on Asian Uber Driver / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*It's not exactly news, but females can be absolute a-holes just like men. And when you see it go down it looks worse 'cause...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO