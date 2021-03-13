Kirk Franklin Cusses Out His Son Kerrion Who LEAKS the Explosive Audio / LISTEN

*Somethin’ somethin’ ain’t right between a famous father and his son. That famous father is gospel’s Kirk Franklin and his son Kerrion Rashad (Franklin), who’s been estranged from the family for years and has very little communication with his father.

Although recently they got into a very heated argument and Kerrion has leaked audio of the encounter to social media and to say it is not a good look for the gospel entertainer would be an understatement. A lot of folks are going to thoroughly shocked when they hear the words coming out of Kirk Franklin’s mouth. Let’s just say he’d make a sailor blush.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors,” Kerrion captioned in the Instagram upload. It’s important to note that nearly three years ago Kerrion called out his father, saying was “sneaky” and tried to “kill him.” And now, he’s back with proof of his dad’s hostility towards him.

Here’s the rest of his caption:

“Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live. I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this. No matter what ppl think I pray my dad deals with his deep hatred toward me. I don’t feel safe around him at all. This recording is recent it is not from 2018 just to clarify. I’m going to learn from these experiences, live my life in peace and make beautiful art.”

Like we said, Franklin’s language is pretty rough. For instance, the voice identified by Rashad as Franklin exclaimed “I’ll put my foot in your a**,” after a muffled argument.

Rashad interjects, “I dare you,” as the argument continued.

“I will break your neck ni***, don’t you ever disrespect me,” Franklin allegedly shouts toward the end of the clip.

“I didn’t,” Rashad responded and the call abruptly ended.

You can hear it all go down via the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swank Media LLC (@kerrionrashad)

Of course when something as explosive as this goes down, Black Twitter is going have something to say about it. Check out these reactions:

Kirk Franklin: *cussing his son out Me: this aint none of my business Also me: pic.twitter.com/xsaSqPf8WK — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) March 14, 2021

Until you’ve had an emotionally abusive parent you wouldn’t even begin to understand Kirk franklin’s son, and why he felt he had to record it. No one may have ever believed him. And people will still question “well what did you do?” — Phil (@ireadforaliving) March 13, 2021

At first I was clutching my pearls. But as soon as Kirk Franklin’s son said “I dare you. Shut the [email protected]@k up!” All the sympathy just slid back over to Kirk. pic.twitter.com/dG5QducNUo — Cadete (@camdenter) March 13, 2021

Y’all could never make me cancel Kirk Franklin and that’s on Melodies From Heaven pic.twitter.com/6rQtgsjtSH — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 13, 2021