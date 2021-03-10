‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Selected As Best Film By the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)

*Los Angeles, CA – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – “Judas and the Black Messiah” was named the year’s Best Film today by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), the world’s largest group of Black film critics.

In addition to Best Picture, the film also earned two additional awards for Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya and Best Supporting Actress for Dominique Fishback. The complete list of the 12th AAFCA Awards is:

Best Picture: Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Best Director: Regina King, One Night In Miami (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Best Actress: Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actress: Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Best Screenplay: Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

Best Ensemble: One Night In Miami (Amazon Studios)

Best Foreign Film: Night of the Kings (Neon)\

Best Documentary: All In: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon Studios)

Best Animation: Soul (Pixar/Disney)

Best Short Film: Two Distant Strangers

Breakout Performance: Radha Blank (Netflix)

Breakout Director: Shaka King (Warner Bros.)

“Serving alongside an all-Black producing team, “Judas and the Black Messiah” director Shaka King created a project that permanently enshrines pivotal Black Panther leader Fred Hampton as an American hero. Released against the backdrop of the present-day Black Lives Matter movement, the film’s message of commitment and sacrifice to social justice is empowering,” says AAFCA President/Co-Founder Gil Robertson. “Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton is literally on fire and is supported well by Dominique Fishback who increasingly has become an actress to watch. Our members are thrilled to award the film with our highest honor.”

“Our Best Actress winner Andra Day was phenomenal as Billie Holiday,” continues Robertson. “Director Lee Daniels has a terrific knack for bringing out the very best from his actors and Day is no exception as she delivered a performance that serves as an impressive launch to an acting career we feel has great promise. The members of AAFCA are excited to see even more of her range in the future.”

“In Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Chadwick Boseman again showcased a great understanding and execution of the acting craft. In what is the final performance of his career, he confirmed why he will forever be considered one of the best actors of his generation. AAFCA is tremendously pleased to honor him for this extraordinary performance.”

The organization, whose membership spans the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Africa and is the largest of its kind, also announced its Top 10 films of the year:

Judas And The Black Messiah One Night In Miami Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Nomadland Night Of The Kings American Skin Da 5 Bloods Minari Miss Juneteenth The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

“The common theme with all of our Top 10 Films this year is the grace of humanity. All of these films spotlighted different circumstances that put the human spirit to a test. During a year when COVID-19 forced everyone on this planet to unite against a common threat to our health and well-being, these films spoke to the resilience and courage we all possess to overcome challenging odds. The AAFCA members were deeply heartened and inspired by these amazing stories as we also look forward to a return to “going to the movies” with our family and friends,” said Robertson. Sponsored by Nissan and Morgan Stanley, the 12th AAFCA Awards will take place virtually on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations. AAFCA members are a geographically diverse cross-section of journalists, covering all genres of the cinematic arts, while representing multiple mediums – including print, TV, radio broadcast and online. Collectively, they reach a worldwide audience in excess of 100 million. As a non-profit organization, AAFCA is committed to numerous educational and philanthropic efforts, particularly those that foster and celebrate diversity and inclusion. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.

