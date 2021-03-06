Saturday, March 6, 2021
Regina King Tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’: ‘God Put Me Here To Tell More of Our Stories’

By Fisher Jack
*Academy Award-winning actor Regina King is generating Oscar buzz again this year for her directorial debut in the film “One Night in Miami,” the fictional account of a real-life meeting between Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, NFL star Jim Brown and Cassius Clay, who later became Muhammad Ali.

King tells Michelle Miller she believes God put her on earth to tell these stories in an interview for CBS News’ CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast March 7 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.

The characters in “One Night in Miami” discuss using their fame and their voices to make a difference, something King tells Miller, co-host of CBS THIS MORNING: Saturday, that she thought a lot about after the killing of George Floyd. So much so, she wanted to get the film out as quickly as possible.

“When we become complacent and we don’t continue to be diligent – things lead right back to where we are,” King says. “So … it’s what makes the conversation in ‘One Night in Miami’ so urgent right now. Because Black people are dying in the streets, it’s, it’s happening again.”

READ THIS: T.I. and Tiny Accused of Trying to Make a Deal Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Michelle Mller & Regina King
CBS News’s Michelle Miller and Regina King

What was her biggest takeaway from the entire experience?

“I think that God put me here to tell more of our stories,” King says. “It was the reminder that a Black story is an American story.”

King, who began her career in the classic 1980’s TV sitcom “227,” talks with Miller about her career, the roles she’s played, her childhood and how being a single parent changed the jobs she took.

She also gets emotional talking about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on her and coming to terms with people lost in the last year.

“Yeah, it’s actually just tears for everyone,” she says “We so quickly say, ‘How ya doin’’ ‘I’m fine.’ So many of us are not fine.”

CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

source: Richard Huff – CBS News

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Texan Denaron Releases New Single ‘Wild Out’ Featuring Young Dro
Fisher Jack

