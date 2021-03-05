Biracial Teen Labeled ‘George Floyd’ On Jiffy Lube Service Invoice (Watch)

*A biracial Vancouver teen who took his car into Jiffy Lube for a buyer’s inspection was shocked to see that the name written on his service invoice was “George Floyd.”

Dustin Hawkins recently bought a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS and told KENS-5 he was getting the buyer’s inspection at Jiffy Lube “to make sure nothing was wrong with it.”

“I handed the paperwork to my sister because I was going to read it later and she said, ‘Dustin, why did you tell them your name was George Floyd,’ and I go, ‘What?'”

Hawkins says he did not give employees that name. He says, in fact, they never asked for his name.

Hawkins, who is biracial, says there is a simple and disturbing explanation for what happened. He immediately thought about the Floyd family.

“I can’t imagine they’d be OK with a big name corporation throwing around their deceased brother, son, throwing around his name like that,” Hawkins said.

Jiffy Lube got wind of what happened and fired off a statement. “This is incredibly troubling to hear and certainly does not reflect the brand’s values,” a statement posted on Facebook read. “We have shared this information with the appropriate franchisee to be addressed as soon as possible.”

“Each Jiffy Lube service center is independently owned and operated, so we are engaging with the franchisee to understand how such a deeply disturbing incident occurred and to ensure that immediate and effective action is taken to address this incident with the appropriate parties,” read a second statement sent directly to KGW. “Jiffy Lube International, Inc. is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. Our principles are based on our core values of honesty, integrity and respect for people and are part of everything we do.”

