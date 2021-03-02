Amazon Executive Charlotte Newman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

*Amazon executive Charlotte Newman has filed a discrimination lawsuit in a district court in Washington DC against the company, in which she also accuses executives — current and former of racial insensitivity and sexual harassment.

In her complaint, Newman claims the e-commence giant purposely doesn’t promote employees of color and pays Blacks and Latinos less than their White counterparts.

Here’s more from meaww.com:

According to her, the discrimination started shortly after she was hired at Amazon for the position of public policy manager in Washington, which was a level lower than the position she initially applied for despite her qualification being more, Newman’s attorney Douglas Wigdor, a noted entertainment lawyer, told USA TODAY. Wigdor said his client yet accepted the “Level 6” job in Amazon since she was told that her responsibilities would only require her to carry out domestic policy work related to the US. But she found herself doing “Level 7” international-based work outside the US nine months later, including in locations in Canada and Latin America, the report added

READ MORE: ‘Good Samaritan’ Finds and Returns Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs

Black senior manager at Amazon sues the tech giant and two executives for race and gender discrimination https://t.co/m6ywINMCqp — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 1, 2021

“He claims that Newman has lost money because of restricted stock account for a significant portion of Amazon pay packages as the company has seen its stock price soar over the years, especially during the pandemic,” the TODAY report added.

“Ms. Newman had been passed over for a promotion in favor of a White male when she had been acknowledged as well-suited to the role,” the lawsuit states.

Newman’s complaint also alleges a sexual assault occurred in January 2018, when a senior co-worker groped her under a dinner table.

“Racial and sexual discrimination exists in Amazon’s corporate corridors, not just its warehouses — it simply takes a different form. Amazon has failed to seriously grapple with these issues among its management,” the complaint states.

“Amazon should harness the power of diverse leadership, instead of dimming the light of Black employees,” Newman said in a statement.

The complaint also states that Newman “certainly is not alone among Amazon’s corporate workforce in facing discriminatory treatment.”

“Based upon numerous conversations with other Amazon employees who are persons of color and/or women, the ‘de-leveling’ of Black employees when they are hired … is common, as is a longer wait for promotions for Black employees and women,” the complaint states.

An Amazon spokesperson defended the company’s workplace environment.

“Amazon works hard to foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture, and these allegations do not reflect those efforts or our values. We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any kind and thoroughly investigate all claims and take appropriate action. We are currently investigating the new allegations included in this lawsuit,” the spokesperson said in a statement.