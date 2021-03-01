‘Good Samaritan’ Finds and Returns Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs



*Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen Wednesday and luckily both were recovered unharmed on Friday.

The singer will reportedly make good on her promise to reward $500,000 to anyone who found her two beloved pets — no questions asked. A woman believed to be a Good Samaritan reportedly found dogs tied to a pole miles from where they were snatched, Los Angeles police told AP.

According to Capt. Jonathan Tippett, the woman who returned the dogs appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery and shooting of Gaga’s dogwalker last week.

Lady Gaga’s representative arrived at the police station and confirmed the dogs are Koji and Gustav.

Lady Gaga’s friend and dog walker Ryan via Instagram: “Your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering.” pic.twitter.com/PWErlmia9L — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 1, 2021

We previously reported…Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, 30, was shot multiple times on Wednesday, according to TMZ, before two of her three French Bulldogs were stolen. One of the three dogs was able to escape and was found by police.

The victim was reportedly walking the dogs when an unknown male shot him at about 9:40 p.m. local time in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, per NBC News. The shooter sped from the scene in a white sedan and is still on the loose.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home captured the moment the white sedan rolled up on Fischer, and 2 men get out and demand he handover the dogs.

“Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the LAPD said. “Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing.”

Fischer was shot once in the chest during the robbery. He is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Gaga’s dad, Joe Germanotta, wants the suspects to be charged with assault and attempted murder.

“Letting Koji and Gustav go unharmed was nice but they must be punished for what they did to Ryan,” he told Fox News. “Special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the emergency room.”