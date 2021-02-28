Sunday, February 28, 2021
Home Columns
Columns

Larry Buford: ‘It Should’ve Been Me!’

By Larry Buford
0

Kim Weston - Gettyimages-74300409-1024x1024
Kim Weston – Gettyimages

“I saw my love walking down the aisle and as he passed me by, he turned to me and gave me a smile”

Those are the opening lines to a song written by Motown’s William “Mickey” Stevenson, and Norman Whitfield titled “It Should Have Been Me.” The song was recorded and made popular first in 1963 by Kim Weston (backed by [would you believe?] The Supremes), then Gladys Knight & The Pips, Yvonne Fair, and years later, Adeva.

The storyline is about a dejected woman who attends the wedding of the man who had promised to marry her, but instead marries another. When the preacher says if there be any objections to the wedding speak now, the woman shouts, “it should’ve been me!”

I was reminded of this song as a newscaster asked the question: Why are all these middle-class White guys that make up the “proud boys,” the “boogaloo” and other White supremacist/extremist groups, so angry and emotionally charged? In previous writings, I had attempted to explain my thoughts on the matter, but just today, the best illustration came to me.

From the time they were born into the world, little White boys grew up with unlimited dreams and notions of possibility – “who knows, you might become president someday!” Little Black boys did not, and in many cases were told either by their parents, their teachers or other authority figures, that their choices were very limited. The year 2008 changed all that when a Black man, Barack Hussein Obama, was elected president. It was a major paradigm shift! When that happened, a lot of White guys, I won’t say all, but a lot of them, feeling dejected, began thinking “it should’ve been me…or it could’ve been me!” They are those who embrace the ideology that White people are the superior race.

MORE FOR YOU: Lou Diamond Phillips: ‘If I Only Played My Bloodline [Filipino] I’d Never Work’ / WATCH

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Ohio
Barack Obama – Getty

So, when Obama became president, it became a greenlight for Whites in general from the lowest to the highest levels to deduct – if a Black man can become president, the standards must have been lowered, and I have license to act out my superiority anyway I please. On a personal level, I can attest to that mindset.

During my career in office management, I worked in several environments – legal, aerospace, real estate, biotech, sales – and I would often be asked by rank ‘n’ file White employees, “How did you get this position?” I internalized and translated that to mean, “if you can do it, surely I should be qualified to do it too.” Their reasoning had evolved from the result of the laws of affirmative action. The best illustration of the perception that standards were lowered is when at a 2009 joint congressional session, Representative Joe Wilson interrupted President Obama’s speech, shouting “You lie!”

With no harsh consequence to Wilson’s action, it seems to have sent the signal that it was okay to disrespect the Office of the President and get away with it. And remember the tarmac scene when Arizona Governor Jan Brewer pointed her finger in Obama’s face? Obama’s eight-year term riled a lot of White’s; he was breaking up hallowed and fallowed ground.

In 2015, when Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, he suddenly became the “Great White Hope.” His slogan, “Make America Great Again (MAGA),” was his appeal to White folks who took it as “let’s get back to the familiar – to a president that looks like us.” Blacks took that as, “our best wasn’t good enough for you?” It was like the “tokenism” is over; let’s get back to what we know. I’m reminded of the “Touched By An Angel” episode where Monica’s assignment was to become a Black woman in a bigoted southern town. In one scene, as she was being chased by some prejudiced young White guys, she called out “make me White again!” and instantly she became White. When the guys caught up to her, they asked if she’d seen a N-word pass by. She said no, and they moved on. That’s a basic depiction of privilege and White supremacy – all about skin color.

The “wedding” that took place in January 2009, when President Obama was inaugurated, shook the lily-white status of White superiority. The dejection of the woman in the aforementioned song bubbled over into an expression of anguish, “it should’ve been me!” I often imagine when I listen to that song, what did the preacher do? The dejection of White supremacy erupted in the worse kind of way – the insurrection that took place on Capitol Hill, January 6, 2021, because the former president was still pouting “it should’ve been me!” What will the church do? So far, nothing!

Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.

Larry Snip2
Larry S. Buford

Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]

Previous articleDawn Robinson of Groups En Vogue and Lucy Pearl Blames Raphael Saadiq For the Loss of Her Home
Larry Bufordhttp://www.editorialbylarry.com
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer, and author of Book/CD titled "Things Are Gettin' Outta Hand" (Steuben Pub.) www.amazon.com. He writes Human Interest articles and entertainment reviews for various newspapers across the country. He is also an editor, and provides services for press releases, interviews, business letters, resumes, etc. A native Detroiter, he is a former Motown songwriter.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Britney Spears’ Mom Says Columbus Short is LYING – She Didn’t Call Him N-word

Fisher Jack - 0
*Britney Spears' mom is speaking out to set the record straight. In a statement to Page Six, Lynne Spears denied Columbus Short’s claim that...
Read more
Social Heat

Sheree Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams Back Together following His Release from Prison

Fisher Jack - 0
*It looks like #ShereeWhitfield may have rekindled an old flame, now that her former bae #TyroneGilliams has been released from prison. According to @tmz_tv, they...
Read more
Social Heat

Kyrie Irving’s Bright Idea: Kobe Bryant As New Face of NBA (Vanessa is Down with it)

Fisher Jack - 0
*Just like many sports fans around the world, Kyrie Irving believes it’s time for a big change. The basketball superstar took to Instagram on...
Read more
Social Heat

‘If You Ask Me Theoretically Are Reparations Justified? The Answer is YES.’ – Barack Obama

Fisher Jack - 0
*In the second episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA,” the former President backed the reparation of Black...
Read more
Social Heat

Oh No! K. Michelle’s Butt Implant Deflates While Twerking on IG Live / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sultry songstress #KMichelle experienced one of the most embarrassing episodes on IG Live when the singer’s butt implant seem to have deflated while twerking to #Cardi...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 1
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO